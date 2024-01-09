Reintroducing the Iconic Address Dubai Mall

Effective on 8th January 2024, the group is building upon its continued legacy and iconic brand, with its unwavering pursuit of unparalleled excellence in hospitality.

Emaar Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Emaar Properties, has announced a key development in its brand journey: the rebranding of Address Fountain Views to Address Dubai Mall, effective 8th January 2024. This strategic change reflects the group’s dedication to upholding its iconic status and delivering the signature experience associated with the Address Hotels + Resorts brand.

Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, on the famed Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, the new Address Dubai Mall is directly connected to the world’s largest retail and entertainment destination, Dubai Mall and the recently opened Chinatown Dubai Mall, through an air-conditioned walkway. Towering high at 193 rooms and 783 residences with six restaurants and award-winning signature spa facilities with state-of-the-art fitness center, kids club and more – the new Address Dubai Mall boasts an infinity pool with stunning panoramic views of the eclectic Downtown Dubai, Dubai Fountains and Burj Khalifa. This prime venue offers an array of adaptable spaces, from intimate boardrooms to spacious ballrooms, equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure a seamless and successful event, with exquisite catering options.

Only a few steps away from Burj Khalifa, the newly rebranded property is the epitome of luxury and sophistication, offering impeccable service and featuring some of the city’s most exquisite dining venues alongside a plethora of world-class amenities. Its central location not only grants immediate access to cultural and entertainment landmarks, but also offers breathtaking views of the city’s iconic skyline, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain, elevating the overall experience with an unmatched sense of elegance and charm.

Mr Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: “The rebranding of Address Fountain Views to Address Dubai Mall is more than just a name change; it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to unrivalled luxury and excellence.” This renowned hotel symbolises Dubai’s values and our dedication to providing extraordinary experiences. Address Dubai Mall is a magnificent example of Emaar’s long tradition of setting new milestones in premium hospitality.”

Known for its iconic status, this distinguished name – Address Dubai Mall, is a symbol of the exceptional experiences that guests have come to expect from hotels under Emaar Hospitality Group. As the signature name for the company, Address Dubai Mall defines the group’s distinct identity in the world of hospitality.

With this evolution, Emaar Hospitality Group looks forward to offering guests an elevated and enriched experience within this iconic property. The group will continue to reshape luxury hospitality in the region while maintaining its signature services that guests have come to associate with its hotels.