Kempinski Flag to Fly Above Two More Landmark Hotels in Dubai

Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai and Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai reaffirm the company’s position as one of the leading luxury hotel brands in the UAE



Kempinski Hotels is set to double its footprint in Dubai after signing a partnership with Abu Dhabi National Hotels to rebrand two iconic properties. On 1 January 2024, the Kempinski flag will be hoisted above Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai and Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai, formerly Address Boulevard and Address Dubai Mall respectively. The addition of these two landmark properties to the Kempinski portfolio significantly expands the brand’s presence in Dubai, which was one of the best-performing destinations worldwide for the luxury hotel group in 2023.

“This important milestone marks an enormous step forward for Kempinski and cements our role as one of the dominant luxury hotel brands in the Middle East,” says René Nijhof, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kempinski S.A. “As one of the first luxury hotel companies to secure a foothold in the United Arab Emirates in the late 1990s, Kempinski has a well-established reputation for unsurpassed quality and service. Following a record year of performance, we will continue to grow our portfolio across the region in 2024 and beyond.”

Rising 72 storeys high, Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai is a beacon of luxury in the heart of Downtown Dubai, steps from attractions including Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. The urban resort is home to 198 well-appointed rooms and suites and a collection of elegant residences, with neutral tones contemporary décor that reflect the rich ambiance of modern Dubai. Every detail has been conceived to create a sophisticated and homely environment, with fine furnishings, original artworks and technological innovations that complement spectacular views.

Elevating the hotel restaurant concept to new heights, guests will be welcomed into a collection of beautiful dining rooms, where modern brasserie-style cuisine is served in The Living Room, The Kitchen, The Collection Room and The Dining Room, as well as several private dining areas for intimate gatherings and an open-air terrace.

The bustle of modern Dubai melts away in the 760-sq-m spa, a sanctuary of calm where body and mind are nourished. From rejuvenating treatments that ease the rigours of travel to indulgent clay wraps, hammams and signature experiences in the salt and steam rooms, the spa is a haven of relaxation. Outside, three swimming pools dotted with palm trees create an oasis of greenery, while the kids’ club has an immersive programme of games and learning experiences to keep junior jetsetters busy.

Steps away, Kempinski Hotel Central Avenue Dubai with its 245 luxurious rooms and suites is conveniently connected to The Dubai Mall, where luxury brands from around the world are gathered under one magnificent roof alongside smart dining concepts, a mesmerising aquarium, an indoor ice-rink and a glittering gold souk. Rooms, suites and residences masterfully embody a sense of understated elegance, with pared-back design and muted tones accented with artworks, ambient lighting and touchpad technology controls. Each one boasts its own private balcony affording unmatched views of Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa or the city skyline.

Innovative dining venues offer an irresistible selection of culinary styles, from modern Middle Eastern cuisine, afternoon tea to home-style international dining.

A place of tranquillity, self-discovery and renewal, the award-winning spa has an equally tantalising selection of signature rituals and treatments designed to enhance wellbeing. Expert therapists can create customised journeys based on specific needs and preferences, delivered in the sumptuous surroundings of luxurious treatment rooms.

“These two landmark hotels embody a sense of modern Arabian luxury and timeless European elegance,” says René Nijhof. “Kempinski has been present in the Middle East for more than 26 years and it remains one of the most dynamic and exciting parts of the world for us. With these new additions to the constellation and a strong pipeline in the region, we reassert our reputation as a trusted partner in the Middle East and around the globe.”

Khalid Anib, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi National Hotels, adds: “We are delighted to see the Kempinski flag flying over two of our most prestigious properties in Dubai. The Kempinski brand is a symbol of excellence that represents the very best of European hospitality. The company’s strong track record and expertise in the region makes it an ideal partner to usher these two hotels into the next era.”

In addition to the two new properties, Dubai is home to Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates and Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah. When it opens in 2025, Kempinski Residences The Creek Dubai will become the first standalone Kempinski private residences in the region.