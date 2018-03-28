Vida Za’abeel is at the heart of the Za’abeel mega-development by Emaar and Meraas, set directly by the Zabeel Park

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC, has expanded the portfolio of hotel projects under its upscale lifestyle hotel and serviced residences brand, Vida Hotels and Resorts, with the new Vida Za’abeel, set centrally in Zabeel, a mega-development by Emaar as a joint venture with Meraas.

Za’abeel is a mixed-use development in the heart of Dubai, overlooking the Zabeel Park, and will feature world-class residences, commercial offices, hotels and leisure attractions. Vida Za’abeel is at the heart of Za’abeel, with direct views of the Dubai Frame, the iconic new attraction in the city, as well as 360-degree vistas of the city including its famed landmarks, Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai, and the upcoming icon, Dubai Creek Tower in Dubai Creek Harbour.

It is only ten minutes from the Dubai International Airport, and offers effortless proximity to Downtown Dubai as well as Bur Dubai, which is home to the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood that celebrates Emirati heritage in all its glory.

An elegantly designed twin-tower development of 70 and 68 storeys, Vida Za’abeel will be home to the 220-room Vida Za’abeel hotel and Vida Residences Za’abeel, a collection of serviced apartments in 1, 2 and 3-bedrooms. Vida Hotels and Resorts will operate the hotel and serviced residences, bringing its brand essence of warmth, simplicity and creativity in design-led spaces.

Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “As a homegrown brand offering a refreshingly different experience for the new generation of business executives, entrepreneurs and leisure travellers, Vida Hotels and Resorts have set a distinctive niche in Dubai’s hospitality sector. Vida Za’abeel is a significant addition to our portfolio of hotel projects that stands out for its central location and spectacular views of the city’s landmarks. With its focus on convenience, creativity and connectivity, Vida Za’abeel will add to the choice of hotel guests and discerning customers who are seeking a vibrant and social hub were inspiring minds can create and connect.”

The Vida Za’abeel towers rise dramatically from landscaped terraces overlooking Za’abeel Park. An inspired response to vertical living, the design juxtaposes the contemporary use of metal and glass with natural materials and thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces. The rectangular forms of the twin towers reflect the setting sun. With its timeless, minimalist design, Vida Za’abeel will stand out for its outdoor terraces on the podium level and observation decks. The interior spaces are artistically designed to capture a contemporary feel, and have an open and light-filled environment.

More details of Vida Za’abeel hotel, including its choices of restaurants and other amenities, will be revealed in due course. Vida Residences Za’abeel will offer a wide range of amenities for its residents including gyms, multi-purpose halls and indoor kids play areas, opening out to landscaped terraces. Individually designed courts, gardens and pools add to the identity of the residential tower and the hotel. For the convenience of residents, the development also has about 3,000 square metres for retail use, including a supermarket.

Vida Hotels and Resorts has two operational properties in Dubai – Vida Downtown and Manzil Downtown – apart from several upcoming projects in the UAE including: Vida Harbour Point, Vida Dubai Marina, Vida The Hills, Vida Dubai Mall, Vida Townsquare, Vida Beach Reem Island Abu Dhabi and Vida Residences Downtown, all in the UAE. The brand has expanded internationally with management agreements to operate Vida Jeddah Gate in Saudi Arabia, Vida Marassi Marina in Egypt, and Vida Marassi Al Bahrain in Bahrain.