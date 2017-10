Dubai’s Five Star Hotels Unveil Daily Free Classes for a Month

Fanatical about fitness or a self-confessed couch potato? It doesn’t matter which, the Dubai Fitness Challenge has arrived and it’s time to get moving! Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts has unveiled free classes every single day for an ENTIRE month across it’s world-class fitness facilities in Dubai. There are all sorts of activities available from high intensity work outs to yoga under the stars – let’s help Dubai become the most active city in the world!

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is a city initiative by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council for Dubai Government. The challenge asks Dubai residents to get active for 30 minutes every day between October 20 and November 18.

Don’t miss!

Running club

Run 3-5km every Saturday morning at 7:30am and every Monday at 7pm on The Palm from Jumeirah Zabeel Saray to the Marina boardwalk.

HIIT

Join HIIT sessions in your lunch hour every Sunday 12-1pm at Jumeirah Beach Hotel! This fusion of intense short Cardio Vascular and Functional Training exercises uses innovative tools such as TRX, ViPR and Kettlebells. It incorporates many different styles of training including strength, core, cardio, speed, agility and flexibility.

YOGA

Find your inner zen at 7pm Tuesday and 8:30pm on Thursdays at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

Check this list (which will be updated frequently) and find a class near you! Spaces are limited so booking is essential.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray – call +9 (71)-44530456

Talise, Jumeirah Beach Hotel – call +9 (71)-44068800

Talise, Madinat Jumeirah – call +9 (71)-43666821

Talise, Jumeirah Emirates Towers – call +9 (71)-43198660

Week 1

20-Oct Friday SPINNING 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

21-Oct Saturday BODY PUMP 11.00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

22-Oct Sunday HIIT CIRCUITS 12.00pm Jumeirah Beach Hotel

23-Oct Monday PILATES 12.00pm Madinat Jumeirah

24-Oct Tuesday BODY BALANCE 11.00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

25-Oct Wednesday GRIT CARDIO 12.00pm Jumeirah Beach Hotel

26-Oct Thursday CORE TRAINING 12.00pm Madinat Jumeirah

27-Oct Friday SPINNING 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

28-Oct Saturday BODY PUMP 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Week 2

29-Oct Sunday HIIT CIRCUITS 12.00pm Jumeirah Beach Hotel

30-Oct Monday PILATES 12.00pm Madinat Jumeirah

31-Oct Tuesday BODY BALANCE 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

01-Nov Wednesday GRIT CARDIO 12.00pm Jumeirah Beach Hotel

02-Nov Thursday CORE TRAINING 12.00pm Madinat Jumeirah

03-Nov Friday SPINNING 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

04-Nov Saturday BODY PUMP 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Week 3

05-Nov Sunday HIIT CIRCUITS 12:00pm Jumeirah Beach Hotel

05-Nov Sunday 7:30pm Full Moon Yoga Under The Stars Madinat Jumeirah

06-Nov Monday PILATES 12.00pm Madinat Jumeirah

06-Nov Rooftop Yoga 7.30pm Jumeirah Emirates Towers

07-Nov Tuesday BODY BALANCE 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

08-Nov Wednesday GRIT CARDIO 12.00pm Jumeirah Beach Hotel

09-Nov Thursday CORE TRAINING 12.00pm Madinat Jumeirah

Talise Fitness 10-Nov Friday SPINNING 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

11-Nov Saturday BODY PUMP 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Week 4

12-Nov Sunday HIIT CIRCUITS 12.00pm Jumeirah Beach Hotel

13-Nov Monday PILATES 12.00pm Madinat Jumeirah

14-Nov Tuesday BODY BALANCE 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

15-Nov Wednesday GRIT CARDIO 12.00pm Jumeirah Beach Hotel

16-Nov Thursday CORE TRAINING 12.00pm Madinat Jumeirah

17-Nov Friday SPINNING 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

18-Nov Saturday BODY PUMP 11:00am Jumeirah Emirates Towers

