Wasl Tower Set to Become a New Landmark in Dubai

Wasl Tower is set to become a new landmark in Dubai. Strategically located in close proximity to Burj Khalifa, the project comprises of a high-rise tower and a multiple level parking building.

The 63- storey Wasl Tower is a mixed use tower located at Al Wasl, Sheikh Zayed Road. It is designed to house offices, a five star hotel, residential apartments, vertical gardens and a light museum.

Once completed, the tower will look like an integrated vertical city in view of standards of modern tower architecture featuring the world’s tallest ceramic facade, in addition to vertical gardens and the light museum, the first of its kind in the region, to showcase the history, art and technologies.

Arabtec Holding has been awarded a $398 million (AED1.46bn) contract to construct the the building and construction commenced in the first half of 2017.

The building complex is a mixed used tower with residential areas, offices, serviced apartments, restaurants & bars, a spa and a swimming pool as well as a 5-Star hotel of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

The built-up land is about 7880 m² directly in the Al Wasl District and is located directly on the famous Sheikh Zayed Road. The structural systems consist of a central concrete core plus outriggers on 4 levels. It is embedded harmoniously into the architectural design of the building while fulfilling all requirements with regards to safety, economy and ecology. An innovative building shape is combined with an efficient and economic load bearing structure.