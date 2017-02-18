Luxury Residences at Waterfront Destination Bluewaters on Sale

Bluewaters home to the world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai

International agents Savills to manage sale of luxury townhouses and apartments on destination

Meraas has appointed Core Savills as the exclusive agent for the sale of luxury residences at its waterfront destination Bluewaters, a vibrant cosmopolitan island that will also be home to Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel.

Situated just off the coast of Jumeirah Beach Residence, opposite THE BEACH, Bluewaters is a modern, family-oriented island destination with a pioneering spirit that blends waterfront living with the exhilaration of urban city life. Bluewaters, with its own take on ‘urban island living’, offers an exclusive selection of premium apartments, townhouses and penthouses that provide magnificent views of the Ain Dubai, the Dubai coastline, the Arabian Gulf, the gardens or the boulevard.

Commenting on the partnership, Narayanan Rajagopalan, Chief Real Estate Officer, Meraas said,

“The stunning residences taking shape on Bluewaters are another example of how we’re striving to create world-class urban lifestyle destinations where people can enjoy more of the things they love. The appointment of Core Savills reflects our commitment to ensuring home-owners and investors experience the best of Meraas and Bluewaters from their first point of contact with us”.

Bluewaters enjoys a multi-mode transport system providing ease of access to and from the island. A purpose built bridge connects the island with Sheikh Zayed Road, while automated vehicles will transport passengers to Bluewaters from Dubai Metro Nakheel Harbour metro station. A leisurely walk across a 265-metre pedestrian bridge will also lead to more experiences at THE BEACH.

David Godchaux, CEO of Core Savills said, “We are delighted to work with Meraas on Bluewaters residences, which will be released to the market in the very near future. We are confident that the island’s best-in-class connectivity, amenities and broad range of residences will appeal to a variety of potential buyers looking for truly exceptional properties in one of the world’s most exhilarating cities.”

Occupants of the residential community at Bluewaters will have access to a mix of services and amenities, including modern gyms, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, basketball courts, and children’s play areas.

Bluewaters will also have around 150 retail and dining concepts, two hotels, and entertainment experiences to explore, with Ain Dubai forming the unique centerpiece of the island.

The concept of water connects each element of the island through a series of shaded courtyards designed to channel the sound of the nearby waves and captivate the imagination.

To register your interest in the residences on Bluewaters, please visit www.bluewatersdubai.ae.