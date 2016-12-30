Carpet Oasis opens as part of Dubai Shopping Festival

The 22nd edition of Dubai Customs Carpet & Art Oasis starts on 29th December 2016. The doors will open for visitors and shoppers from 10am to 10pm up until 15th January.

This year’s edition runs under the theme “A Fabric of Innovation”, and will be one of the main attractions of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Abdul Rahman Issa, Chairman of the Carpet Oasis Organising Committee, said that the 22nd edition of Dubai Customs Carpet & Art Oasis will last for 18 days, and now is 20 per cent bigger with a total space of 8,000 m2.

“We have three more selling points this year: We moved to a better location at Sheikh Saeed Halls 2 & 3 at Dubai World Trade Center where there will be more major discounts on different types of rugs, and we dedicated a space in the exhibition to display 400-year-old antique and historic rugs brought specially to the exhibition from Iran and Azerbaijan” he explained.

The exhibition will also include a display area for artists who are willing to exhibit their paintings. An art exhibition on 4th January will be dedicated to showcase artworks about the tenth Anniversary of the Accession Day of Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

This year, rug lovers and visitors will gather to acquire some of the scarcest and most gorgeous handcrafted carpets. There will be 90 stands for 45 companies participating in the exhibition. Occupancy rate is 100% and there are up to 200,000 silk and wool carpet items, 80 per cent of these are hand-made, with strong participation from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, India, China, and Kashmir.