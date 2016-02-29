DON'T MISS

SMALL BUSINESS

Ideas for Small Online Business

A few billions of people worldwide are now using the internet and that number continues to grow by the second. Online spending is rapidly...

Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy sees 57% increase in enrolment

The Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy, the educational arm of Dubai SME, which is the agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai mandated...

Virtual Incubator Open for Entrepreneurs

FasterCapital has launched its fourth round of funding for 2016 FasterCapital (a virtual incubator based in Dubai, UAE) has launched its fourth round of funding...

LIFESTYLE NEWS

Dubai College of Tourism Announces New Initiative for Emiratis

The Dubai College of Tourism has announced the launch of the ‘Industry Nationalization initiative’, a new Emiratisation initiative, as part of its ongoing efforts...

Dubai One airs the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Dubai One, the English-language television station run by Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), announces its live and exclusive coverage of the 23rd Annual Screen Actors...

Chronic Sleep Deprivation Suppresses Immune System

Dubai Tour kicks on 31st January

2017’s Top Wedding Trends

UAE National Golf Team Test Drives Trump International

TECH AND GADGETS

Paid Apps Not in Vogue, but Industry Is Growing

Over half of smartphone users spend no money on smartphone apps (paid-for downloads and in-app transactions), according to a new survey by Gartner, Inc....

Top Business Trends 2017

Why People Buy Smart Home Technology

Wearables Continue to See Strong Demand Across MENA

Prime Video Now Available Worldwide with Special Offer

INTERIOR DESIGN

 

Just In

LATEST DUBAI PROPERTY REVIEWS

Property of the Week: Apartment in Palazzo Versace

A beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment in Palazzo Versace has come up on the market for rent. Stretching over 1,800 sq.ft. and overlooking...

In Pictures: Penthouse in Dubai Marina

On the Market: Cosy Three Bedroom Apartment in The Residences, Downtown...

SMART

Shoppers Talk

Emirates Launches Special Offers for Trips to Dubai

To help globetrotters kick off their 2017 travel plans, Emirates is launching special offers for trips to Dubai. For a limited time, each ticket...

Last Chance to Get a Car on the House this DSF

12-Hour Flash Sale in Dubai on January 1st 2017

TRAVEL GUIDES

HEALTH & FITNESS

DINE & WINE