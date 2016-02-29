DON'T MISS
Dubai Tour kicks on 31st January
Thousands of cycling fans are set for a ‘wheelie good’ time on 31st January as the 4th edition of the Dubai Tour races through...
SMALL BUSINESS
Ideas for Small Online Business
A few billions of people worldwide are now using the internet and that number continues to grow by the second. Online spending is rapidly...
Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy sees 57% increase in enrolment
The Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy, the educational arm of Dubai SME, which is the agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai mandated...
Virtual Incubator Open for Entrepreneurs
FasterCapital has launched its fourth round of funding for 2016 FasterCapital (a virtual incubator based in Dubai, UAE) has launched its fourth round of funding...
LIFESTYLE NEWS
Dubai College of Tourism Announces New Initiative for Emiratis
The Dubai College of Tourism has announced the launch of the ‘Industry Nationalization initiative’, a new Emiratisation initiative, as part of its ongoing efforts...
Dubai One airs the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Dubai One, the English-language television station run by Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), announces its live and exclusive coverage of the 23rd Annual Screen Actors...
TECH AND GADGETS
Paid Apps Not in Vogue, but Industry Is Growing
Over half of smartphone users spend no money on smartphone apps (paid-for downloads and in-app transactions), according to a new survey by Gartner, Inc....
LATEST DUBAI PROPERTY REVIEWS
Property of the Week: Apartment in Palazzo Versace
A beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment in Palazzo Versace has come up on the market for rent. Stretching over 1,800 sq.ft. and overlooking...
SMART
Shoppers Talk
Emirates Launches Special Offers for Trips to Dubai
To help globetrotters kick off their 2017 travel plans, Emirates is launching special offers for trips to Dubai. For a limited time, each ticket...