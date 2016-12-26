DON'T MISS

UAE Declare 2017 as the “Year of Giving”

In UAE, the upcoming 2017 was declared as the Year of Giving in order to promote the culture of giving back to the community...

Most Spectacular Downtown Dubai New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Dubai among Most Expensive Cities for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

2016’s Most Popular Residential Communities in Dubai Revealed

Women Want Close Relationships at Work

SMALL BUSINESS

Ideas for Small Online Business

A few billions of people worldwide are now using the internet and that number continues to grow by the second. Online spending is rapidly...

Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy sees 57% increase in enrolment

The Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy, the educational arm of Dubai SME, which is the agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai mandated...

Virtual Incubator Open for Entrepreneurs

FasterCapital has launched its fourth round of funding for 2016 FasterCapital (a virtual incubator based in Dubai, UAE) has launched its fourth round of funding...

LIFESTYLE NEWS

DSF 2017 Brings World-class Performances to Dubai Shopping Malls

The entertainment at Dubai Shopping Festival 2017 promises to be better than ever. The festival is bringing world-class performances to shopping malls across Dubai,...

Hard to afford Dubai Parks and Resorts will host New Year’s...

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East’s newest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination, will host a New Year’s Eve celebration on 31 December called...

Materialism and Commerce Have ‘taken Christmas hostage’

The Perfect Last Minute Gift – Magazine Digital Subscription

Personal Branding: Three Unique Brooches to Make You Stand Out

Using Many Social Media Sites Tied to Depression

TECH AND GADGETS

Why People Buy Smart Home Technology

Safety and comfort are the primary reasons people buy smart home technology products like Amazon Echo and Google Home. A new study was conducted in...

Wearables Continue to See Strong Demand Across MENA

Prime Video Now Available Worldwide with Special Offer

Middle East Mobile Market Continues Its Decline but Growth is Tipped...

2017 The ‘Year of the Ransomware Threat’

INTERIOR DESIGN

 

LATEST DUBAI PROPERTY REVIEWS

Property of the Week: Apartment in Palazzo Versace

A beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment in Palazzo Versace has come up on the market for rent. Stretching over 1,800 sq.ft. and overlooking...

In Pictures: Penthouse in Dubai Marina

On the Market: Cosy Three Bedroom Apartment in The Residences, Downtown...

12-Hour Flash Sale in Dubai on January 1st 2017

After the fabulous success of last year’s first edition of the mega-sale, in partnership with Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment, Majid Al Futtaim is...

Dubai Shopping Festival 2017 Mega Jewelry Promotion

DSF 2017 Brings World-class Performances to Dubai Shopping Malls

