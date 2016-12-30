DON'T MISS
2016 Was a Bad Year; Hopes are High for 2017
With 2016 drawing to a close, YouGov has rounded off the year by asking more than 23,000 people across 21 countries to reflect upon...
SMALL BUSINESS
Ideas for Small Online Business
A few billions of people worldwide are now using the internet and that number continues to grow by the second. Online spending is rapidly...
Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy sees 57% increase in enrolment
The Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy, the educational arm of Dubai SME, which is the agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai mandated...
Virtual Incubator Open for Entrepreneurs
FasterCapital has launched its fourth round of funding for 2016 FasterCapital (a virtual incubator based in Dubai, UAE) has launched its fourth round of funding...
LIFESTYLE NEWS
Dubai One Airs the 2017 Golden Globe Awards
Dubai One, the English-language television station run by Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), announces exclusive and live coverage of the 74th Annual Golden Globe® Awards,...
The Fashion Walk Returns to City Walk
The Fashion Walk, Dubai’s local fashion design event, has been inaugurated earlier in January. The event, which is now a part of the official...
TECH AND GADGETS
Top Business Trends 2017
As the curtains are drawn on the dusk of 2016, and you turn another year over, your mind is shrouded with overwhelming thoughts of...
LATEST DUBAI PROPERTY REVIEWS
Property of the Week: Apartment in Palazzo Versace
A beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment in Palazzo Versace has come up on the market for rent. Stretching over 1,800 sq.ft. and overlooking...
SMART
Shoppers Talk
12-Hour Flash Sale in Dubai on January 1st 2017
After the fabulous success of last year’s first edition of the mega-sale, in partnership with Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment, Majid Al Futtaim is...