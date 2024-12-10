Deyaar Continues its Upward Trajectory and Unveils Park Five

Deyaar Development PJSC (“Deyaar”) has announced the launch of Park Five, an innovative luxury residential community in Dubai Production City. Valued at AED 1.5 billion, the new development focuses on wellness-centric living and community engagement, offering residents an urban sanctuary with meticulously planned amenities and competitive pricing.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO at Deyaar Development, said: “Our latest project Park Five is an exciting new addition to Deyaar’s portfolio of community developments and a significant landmark on our ongoing journey of growth and transformation. Park Five has been developed in alignment with Dubai’s vision of creating sustainable and innovative urban spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents. This project reflects our commitment to delivering world-class, sustainable and value-driven developments, responding to the global investor interest in UAE real estate.”

Phase 1 of Park Five will include Elm and Ember towers, featuring a mix of spacious studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, with 50/50 plan.

The development incorporates thoughtfully designed spaces that prioritize holistic well-being. Winding through Park Five lush greenery and vibrant communal spaces are traditional sikkas, or Arabian-style pathways. The sustainability-focused design integrates energy-efficient systems, maximizing natural light, and indoor-outdoor community areas to promote both environmental and personal wellness.

Both Elm and Ember towers feature premium amenities such as yoga lawns, outdoor co-working spaces, fitness centres, infinity-edge pools, and dedicated children’s play areas. Residents can unwind in tranquil settings such as a hammock garden, a rooftop Zen garden, and even a shaded outdoor cinema. Park Five supports active lifestyles with a plethora of facilities including multi-purpose sports courts, rooftop sand volleyball courts, resort-style lap pools with lounge areas as well as kids’ pools.

Park Five’s strategic location in Dubai Production City, gives residents easy access to world-class shopping and dining, lush parks, golf clubs, top-tier schools, and renowned hospitals within minutes. Located near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, Park Five is just minutes away from City Centre Me’aisem and is in close proximity to key locations, including the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport, and Expo 2020.

Hamdan Al Kaitoob, Vice President – Property & Community Management at Deyaar Development, said: “In today’s real estate market, wellness is no longer a trend but an essential expectation. Park Five reflects this shift. We have conceptualised a community that leverages architecture and design to prioritise physical and mental well-being. With innovative designs, proximity to green spaces, and quality wellness amenities, Park Five not only enhances the lifestyle of its residents but also sets a new benchmark for wellness-focused living in Dubai, making it accessible to many more people with competitive pricing.”

Park Five offers attractive payment plans to accommodate a wide range of buyers, with Phase 1 scheduled for completion in Summer 2027. With its fusion of luxury, wellness, and sustainability, Park Five is set to redefine urban living in Dubai, offering residents a vibrant, self-sustaining community that meets the growing demand for healthier lifestyles.