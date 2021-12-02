OMNIYAT Redifines Dubai’s Penthouse Market

OMNIYAT sells the region’s three most expensive penthouses at One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai for a combined total of over 260 million Dirhams

OMNIYAT, the leading luxury real estate developer, has closed the sale of the three in the region, carrying a total value of more than 260 million Dirhams. The penthouses are located at OMNIYAT’s iconic residential development; One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, and speaks to the record-breaking nature of Dubai’s uber luxury real estate market in the wake of the COVID-19 recovery, decisively underlining OMNIYAT’s status as the developer of choice for the international ultra-high-net-worth community.

One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, is a striking addition to the Dubai skyline and the gatekeeper to Palm Jumeirah, representing the ultimate location for an uber luxury residential project. Boasting bespoke amenities and facilities, surrounded by awe-inspiring sustainable landscaping design and exquisitely crafted interiors, all managed by Dorchester Collection, the property appeals to those looking for the highest standards of premium living to call home.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, said: “The penthouses at One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai are a masterpiece by any global standard, embodying the definition of absolute luxury and fine living that ultra-high net worth individuals expect. Each residence has been designed and developed with unprecedented construction standards and superior levels of mastery by the brightest engineering minds, positioning One at Palm Jumeirah to become the most prestigious residential address on the Palm Jumeirah Island. This achievement showcases the great efforts put into developing this iconic property and presents a new blueprint for OMNIYAT’s future endeavors.”

The recent penthouse sales come as the latest addition to a long list of record-breaking sales achieved by OMNIYAT in recent months, who have been successfully raising the bar since the sale of their first penthouse in 2017 for a record price of AED 102 million; at the time recorded the most expensive apartment sold in Dubai. The second and third most expensive penthouses were sold in Dubai for AED 85 million on 2021 and AED 73 million on 2019 from the vast portfolio of OMNIYAT developments. These extraordinary successes are a testament to OMNIYAT’s distinguished position as a leading developer of luxury properties for unparalleled residential, commercial, and mixed-use offerings.