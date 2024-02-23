Abu Dhabi Motors, the official dealer of McLaren sales and service in the UAE’s capital, announced the delivery of the first 750S, the latest benchmark-setting supercar, to a customer in the UAE. Marking its debut on the roads of the United Arab Emirates, the 750S is McLaren Automotive’s lightest and most powerful series-production supercar to date.

Celebrating the occasion, Syed Faiz Karim, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motors, said: “We are thrilled to deliver the first McLaren 750S to a customer in the United Arab Emirates. This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled driving experiences to supercar enthusiasts in the Emirates, with a vehicle that sets new standards of performance, precision, and exhilaration. We are eagerly anticipating bringing this exceptional car to many more of our valued McLaren customers in the coming months.”

The new V8-engined, rear-wheel drive 750S – which is available in coupe and convertible form – is unashamedly a supercar for the purist. Designed and engineered following meticulous analysis of the renowned McLaren 720S, the new 750S combines advances in weight-saving, powertrain performance, aerodynamics, and dynamic excellence to elevate a benchmark driving experience to new heights. Around 30 per cent of 750S components are either new or changed to deliver these improvements and with them an even greater emotional connection to the car.

Taking delivery of his new McLaren 750S coupe from McLaren Abu Dhabi was Mr. Mujeeb Rehman, who was drawn to the 750S’s combination of refinement and exhilaration, saying: “It delivers comfort on the road while transforming into a track-focused beast at the flip of a switch. This duality was exactly what I was looking for in a supercar. McLaren’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and lightweight construction truly impresses me. They push the boundaries of what’s possible in automotive design, and that’s something I admire.”

Mr. Rehman worked with McLaren Abu Dhabi’s MSO (McLaren Special Operations) studio to meticulously personalise his 750S to reflect his personality. “I opted for the bespoke MSO defined theme with its striking paintwork to make a bold statement. Additionally, I chose the lightweight track interior to emphasize the car’s performance capabilities without sacrificing comfort,” he added.

The extraordinary levels of exhilaration, precision, agility, feel and feedback that the 750S delivers are immediately apparent to the driver, even at lower speeds – and its low weight is a key factor in its dynamic performance. At just 1,389kg (DIN), it weighs 30kg less than a 720S – a clear example of McLaren’s dedication to lightweight engineering.

This philosophy of performance-based innovation is evidenced by features such as carbon fibre-shelled racing seats that are a combined 17.5kg lighter than the base seats in a 720S. New 10-spoke ultra-lightweight forged wheels are the lightest ever fitted as standard on a series-production McLaren and save 13.8kg. The new driver instrument display is lighter by 1.8kg. Even the windscreen glass contributes to weight reduction, providing a 1.6kg saving.

The 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with power of 750PS and torque of 800Nm provides ferocious performance, with the 750S capable of 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds (Spider 7.3 seconds). This is quicker than its closest competitor on both measures. In-gear acceleration is amplified by optimised transmission gearing and a revised kickdown control strategy.

McLaren’s Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension, which is renowned for combining astonishingly precise body control with a remarkably compliant ride, is now even more impressive in new PCC III form. The new-generation system delivers even higher levels of suspension performance and is integral to the outstanding dynamic abilities of the 750S.

The carbon fibre monocoque construction facilitates near 360-degree visibility, with a low scuttle, ultra-slim A-pillars and on the coupe, glazed C-pillars, all benefitting the spread of natural light into the cabin. Crisp, new, customisable ambient lighting highlights cabin design details at night and on the coupe, the V8 engine can be visible from within the cabin via a double-glazed panel set in the rear luggage shelf, exposing the top of the powertrain behind the driver’s shoulder.

A full Nappa leather-trimmed interior or a combination of Alcantara and Nappa leather are available with new TechLux and Performance interior themes. McLaren’s audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins, has developed a new system for the 750S, with a more powerful amplifier and the company’s proprietary Continuum® cone speakers.