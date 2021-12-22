Abu Dhabi Motors Reveals ‘Cullinan 50th’

Bespoke Rolls-Royce ‘Cullinan 50 th ’ celebrates the UAE’s Golden Jubilee in December 2021.

’ celebrates the UAE’s Golden Jubilee in December 2021. Created by the Bespoke Collective at the Home of Rolls-Royce, Goodwood, England for Abu Dhabi Motors.

Intricate details convey the UAE’s achievements over the past 50 years.

“Meticulously designed and graced with a specially-created anniversary motif, the unique ‘Cullinan 50th’ celebrates the wonderful country we call home, this December. It is a magnificent demonstration of the capabilities of Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective. These remarkable craftspeople, designers and engineers at the Home of Rolls-Royce have given us a fitting homage to the UAE on its 50th anniversary.”

César Habib, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa

“’Cullinan 50th’ is a spectacular motor car, commissioned to celebrates this great country’s achievements, its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and the next 50 years yet to come. Providing an effortless luxury experience both on and off road, Cullinan is the perfect emblem of this special moment in our history. Ahead of National Day, we are honoured to present this truly unique Rolls-Royce.”

Tarek Moataz, Brand Manager, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi Motors

Rolls-Royce has created a spectacular, one-of-a-kind example of its superluxury SUV, Cullinan, to mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, in time for the official National Day on 2 December 2021.

Designed and hand-built by the Bespoke Collective at the Home of Rolls-Royce, Goodwood, ‘Cullinan 50th‘ features a host of unique details to mark this historic occasion.

‘CULLINAN 50TH’: THE COLOURS OF THE UAE

The exterior is finished in Crystal over Arctic White, adorned with a hand-painted double coachline – the upper line in Hotspur Red, the lower Fame Green. The effect is completed with a Gold Bullion Coachline Motif, the national flag rendered in Hotspur Red, Fame Green and Black on the C-Pillar Motif, and a double wheel-centre pinstripe to represent the National Flag of the UAE.

Opening the coach doors reveals Bespoke illuminated treadplates, reading ‘50th’. The simple interior mirrors the exterior, with Arctic White main leather, Black secondary leather, Hotspur Red tertiary leather and Fame Green Contrast Stitch: the UAE’s emblem is embroidered on each headrest. The centrepiece is the gold 50th anniversary motif, which in inlaid in the fascia, rear waterfall and picnic tabletops. The cabin also features a spectacular Starlight Headliner with a unique Shooting Star configuration in a green-coloured hue.

Tarek Moataz concludes: “To preserve this moment for posterity, we have commissioned a portrait of ‘Cullinan 50th’ alongside the Ghaf tree – the national tree of the UAE and a historic, cultural symbol of stability and peace in our nation’s desert environment.”