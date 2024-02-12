Al Habtoor Motors, Rimac Unveil the World’s Fastest EV Production Car

Al Habtoor Motors, the official partner of Rimac Automobili in the UAE officially launched the much-anticipated Nevera, the first of its kind luxury electric hypercar. In a special preview event at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Sultan Al Habtoor, President of Al Habtoor Motors, Joseph Tayar, Director of Al Habtoor Motors Prestige Division, and Mate Rimac, Founder and CEO of Rimac Group welcomed guests at the unveiling of the Rimac Nevera.

Named after the sudden and short Mediterranean storms off the coast of Croatia, the Nevera is designed, engineered, and handcrafted in-house from the ground up in Croatia, representing a paradigm shift in hyper performance, and embodying the intersection of technology and luxury. Nevera showcases the efficiency of the electric drivetrain compared to the internal combustion engine, establishing itself as a revolutionary category of high-performance vehicles.

The Nevera is officially the world’s ultimate record-breaking hypercar, having secured over 27 acceleration and braking records during 2023, including 0-100km/h in 1.81 seconds, 1/4-mile time of 8.25 seconds and the new EV production car record at the famous Nürburgring. It also achieved the highest top speed for a roadgoing electric car at 412km/h.

Joseph Tayar, Director of Al Habtoor Motors Prestige Division said, :“It is with great enthusiasm that we introduce the Nevera to the UAE, as we proudly join forces with Rimac as their official partner. As a region known for its passion for exclusive supercars, we are thrilled to bring this exceptional model to our customers. Electric cars represent the evolution of automotive technology, and the Nevera symbolizes this with its unparalleled performance and lavish refinement.”

Mate Rimac, Founder and CEO of Rimac, added: “In Al Habtoor Motors, we have found the perfect partner to introduce the groundbreaking Nevera to the UAE market. With the UAE’s forward-thinking environment, it serves as the perfect destination for our revolutionary hypercar. The Nevera goes beyond conventional boundaries, redefining the driving experience and setting an unparalleled performance standard in the world of hypercars. By joining forces with Al Habtoor Motors, we will showcase the potential of the Nevera to clients and prospects in the UAE, offering an unrivaled hypercar experience.”

“When we set out to engineer the Nevera, our performance targets were incredibly ambitious, and we’ve now managed to overshoot all of them. What I’m most proud of though, is that this isn’t a car purely designed for straight line performance. The Nevera can go from breaking records to driving over 300 miles on a charge, re-charging from 0-80% in less than 20 minutes and keeping the most demanding drivers in the world engaged. The Nevera is a fully rounded next-generation hypercar that has been praised time and again by the world’s media for reinventing the world of performance. Not just faster than traditional competitors, but, surprising for a fully electric car, engaging and capable too.” he added.

Key to the Nevera’s performance is its advanced battery system, powertrain and software, all developed in-house at the Rimac Group. The front and rear powertrains – each composed of two individual motors – provide power to each wheel individually. At the rear, a 1MW dual inverter enables 900Nm and 470kW per motor, while an entirely bespoke front powertrain is designed to deliver optimum power and control. All systems are overseen by a complex web of in-house developed electronic control units, working in conjunction with an NVIDIA Pegasus-based supercomputer to calculate and send output to the four powertrain systems 100 times a second. The combination of all these systems, and the software that controls them, is known as Rimac All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2.

Limited volume Nevera production is advancing at pace at the Rimac headquarters in Croatia, with deliveries taking place to customers around the world.