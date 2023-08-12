Genesis Middle East & Africa officially unveiled its line-up of EV models for the very first time in the Middle East yesterday. Continuing their successful journey, the launch marks the brand’s debut towards electrification in the region.

The opulent launch, aptly hosted in AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, showcased all three EV models, creating a new standard for luxury electric models in the region. The reveal included the Electrified G80, the Electrified GV70, and the GV60.

Speaking on the successful launch, Mike Song, Head of Genesis Brand, said, “As part of our commitment to the customers in the GCC, we aim to elevate their experience with Genesis a step further by introducing three EV models to the region. We believe in electrification because of our commitment to elevate the lifestyles of our customers through electrifying experiences, allowing them to focus on new possibilities.”

Omar Al-Zubaidi, Head of Genesis Middle East & Africa, said, “We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of our thriving journey in the Middle East. The Genesis EV models bring forth elevated technology to deliver an elevated lifestyle.”

The Genesis EV models will set a new direction for the brand and will bring positive change to customers’ lives. The architecture of the models integrates audacious technologies with breath-taking designs, while providing authentic, detail-oriented experiences.

The Genesis Electrified G80

Presenting a bold direction for luxury electric sedans with its high levels of performance and technology, the Electrified G80 is built on the heritage of its predecessor G80, embodying the perfect balance of Athletic Elegance. The exterior sports an aerodynamic crest grille that fits in the signature G-Matrix pattern and a hidden charging door at the front Focusing on sustainable luxury, the seats are fitted with Nappa leather and tinted with natural dyes, with additional fittings in an eco-friendly Forged Wood trim.

The Electrified G80 features a 400V/800V multi-rapid charging system that can be used with various charging infrastructures, and it also has a V2L feature, enabling customers to use electric power of 3.6kW outside of the vehicle.

The Genesis Electrified GV70

The Electrified GV70 is built on the heritage of the GV70, inheriting its predecessor’s spacious interior and adding outstanding performance and a host of new technologies designed exclusively for electric vehicles.

On the exterior, the front fascia displays careful consideration for aerodynamic efficiency and function. Same as the Electrified G80, Genesis’ signature Crest Grille has evolved into an aerodynamic crest, featuring an inverted G-Matrix Pattern, and incorporates a hidden EV charging port, creating a minimalist yet sophisticated look.

The interior boasts driver-focused design, offering an intuitive and dynamic driving experience. Inspired by the ‘Beauty of White Space’ interior design concept, the Electrified GV70 offers customers the opportunity to write their own story, with an interior that reflects the sustainable ambitions of the electric vehicle and Genesis’ commitment to future sustainability.

This high-performance model boasts impressive acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.2 seconds in Boost Mode.

Additionally, the Electrified GV70 is the first Genesis model to feature the SUV-specific e-Terrain Mode, which ensures a stable driving experience in various environments.

The Genesis GV60

With a sleek and athletic coupe crossover utility vehicle (CUV) design, the GV60 built on the dedicated EV platform known as Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), marking the brand’s move toward electrification.

The GV60 features a Clamshell Hood, a single panel which combines the hood and fenders, creating a sleek impression. It also comes with a new wing emblem on the hood decorated with the Guilloché pattern often seen in luxury watches.

The interior takes on Genesis’ design ethos of the ‘Beauty of White Space’, while seeking to create a spacious and comfortable interior. The Crystal Sphere is one of the most compelling design elements of the GV60. It is not only an aesthetic element of the interior design, but it is also built to create an emotional connection between the driver and the vehicle.

Together with such elaborate design elements, GV60 is equipped with innovative technologies to provide a unique EV experience that connects the car to its driver.

Face Connect is a feature that allows the car to recognize the driver’s face to lock or unlock its doors without a key. Drivers only need to touch the door handle and register their faces to the camera on the B-pillar. Face Connect adjusts settings based on the driver’s customized settings, as if the car recognizes the driver.

Furthermore, the GV60’s Fingerprint Authentication System allows drivers to start and drive the car without a key. The combination of both technologies will allow drivers to enjoy a brand-new experience of using only biometric information to drive their car.

For drivers who are looking for a more dynamic experience, the GV60 also features a Drift Mode. It provides athletic driving by optimizing the distribution of driving power and braking system. The GV60 also comes with a Boost Mode to give it a more dynamic and luxurious element. The mode immediately increases the performance of the vehicle’s maximum output, making the driving experience more dynamic.

Moreover, the Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) is a function that adjusts the torque of the motors and simultaneously generates a virtual engine sound, allowing the drivers to feel as if they are driving an ICE model. The cluster also expresses the virtual shift stage and RPM for an immersive driving experience.

The model further accentuates its cutting-edge look with digital side mirrors and electric door handles. The handles automatically pop up when the driver approaches the car with their smart key.

It features Road Active Noise Control (ANC-R), Preview Electronic Control Suspension (Pre-view ECS), Disconnector Actuator System (DAS), 400/800V multi rapid charging system, and a V2L (Vehicle to Load) function.

As for safety features, a total of eight airbags, including the center side airbags in front seats, have been provided as standard options to ensure the safety of passengers in the event of an accident.

With the importance of the future of the EV era, the subtlety of the powertrain along with innovative technology will set the stage for drivers and passengers alike to interact with their environment in exciting new ways.

Specifications of the Genesis EV Lineup

*Specifications and features discussed are for the Middle Eastern market vehicle only. International market features may vary depending on the country.