EMAAR, BMW Group to Install More Than 50 EV Charging Points

BMW Group Middle East and EMAAR have announced a strategic partnership to expand the EV charging points in the UAE. As part of the partnership, BMW Group Middle East will be installing the charging points across EMAAR’s prime locations, including residential and public areas.

In collaboration with BMW AGMC, the project aims to electrify over 25 EMAAR projects this year, with more than 50 charging points scheduled to be installed during the first phase of partnership. The agreement was reached during COP28 UAE – where BMW Group participated as the VIP e-Mobility Provider.

Dr Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, said, “Our collaboration with EMAAR is yet another milestone as we aim to accelerate the transition towards sustainable mobility in the UAE. The collaboration represents our joint efforts to expand the charging infrastructure in locations where our customers reside and commute. We remain committed in playing a direct role in shaping the future of sustainable mobility in the UAE, and I am glad to see this shared dedication with EMAAR in achieving this vision.”

Mr. Ahmed Almatrooshi, Emaar Properties Executive Board Member and Chairman of Emaar Foundation, stated: ”EMAAR is thrilled to partner with BMW Group Middle East in this important initiative. This collaboration not only reinforces our commitment to environmental stewardship but also enhances the living experience of our residents and visitors. By integrating state-of-the-art EV charging infrastructure across our properties, we are contributing to the nation’s green mobility objectives and COP28’s sustainability goals. This is a step forward in our continuous endeavour to help build a more sustainable and connected future for all.”

As part of its ambitious sustainability goals, BMW Group Middle East continues to introduce a growing number of electric vehicles in the UAE at an accelerated pace. In comparison to 2022, BMW electric vehicles saw an increase of 400% on UAE roads last year. In parallel, BMW Group Middle East is directly involved in the expansion of the required infrastructure and offering customers convenient home charging. This includes supporting the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) in the construction of Fast charging stations across the UAE. Under this plan, the EV charging network will be expanded across federal roads and destinations in the country and includes 30 Fast chargers and 150 AC chargers across all Emirates.