Yas Marina Gears Up for Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021

Set against breath-taking views of the marina and home to a curated collection of dining, vibrant nightlife and some of the season’s most anticipated exclusive events, Yas Marina is the place to be for those looking to experience the glitz and glamour of the FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021.

Taking place from Thursday December 9 to Sunday December 12, Yas Marina will offer guests and array of dining offers, nightlife options, captivating entertainment including laser shows, access to some of the finest superyachts in the world and a spectacular fireworks display set to take place on Sunday December 12 straight after the winner crosses the finish line. Suffice to say, there’s no shortage of action to experience at Yas Marina this Race Weekend!

What to expect?

Open to all, Yas Marina is a perfect pick for revellers wanting to immerse themselves in the capital’s best-in-class dining and nightlife experiences. From first-to-Abu Dhabi concepts to some of the capital’s most beloved lounges, guests can soak up the electric atmosphere while taking in the panoramic views of the bustling marina and the iconic W Hotel display.

Guests are advised to book in advance to guarantee their seat at one of the 10 dining outlets at Yas Marina during Race Weekend including: Aquarium, Boroughs, Casa De Cuba, Cipriani, Diablito Food and Music, Iris, Ishtar, Mr Miyagi’s, Stars N Bars and The Scene by Simon Rimmer.

Contact +971 (0) 600 511115 for bookings or more information.

Dock in style!

Get in pole position for Race Weekend with limited berthing packages available at competitive prices at the UAE’s only Five Gold Anchor Platinum rated marina. Home to 227 wet berths catering to yachts from 8 metres up to 175 metres in size, event enthusiasts can enjoy luxurious services while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere of Race Weekend all from the water. With boat capacity back to 100%, guests can sail into the marina while enjoying in the breath-taking views of the island.

Come prepared!

All outlets at Yas Marina strictly adhere to the rules and safety precautions laid out by the government authorities. COVID-19 protocols have been implemented across the marina’s premises to ensure the health and safety of all guests visiting this lifestyle destination during Race Weekend. All guests are required to present a valid ‘green pass’ on the ‘ALHOSN UAE’ application providing proof of full vaccination and a valid negative PCR result within 96 hours to gain access.

With thousands of event-goers from near and far set to descend on Yas Marina, the destination is putting safety first. Guests visiting the bustling hub needn’t worry about access as PCR testing services will be available at the White Nightclub carpark, located off Yas Leisure Drive. Different prices depending on turnaround time for results will be available.

When it comes to travelling to Yas Marina, guests can save themselves the headache of finding a parking space and opt for Careem, available for pick up and drop off services.