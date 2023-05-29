Main Contractor Appointed for ‘Serenia Living’ on Palm Jumeirah

Palma Development, one of the most prestigious developers in the real estate industry, has announced the appointment of Khansaheb as the main contractor for Serenia Living, one of the most exclusive beachfront developments on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah. The luxury beachfront development located on the first plot of the west crescent of Palm Jumeirah will consist of 226 exclusive apartments and penthouses, including one of the most exclusive Sky Mansions in Dubai valued at over AED 200 million.

With the foundation works already completed, Serenia Living is moving to the next phase of construction with Khansaheb, a reputable construction and engineering company.

In his comments, Hassan H. Nia, Founder and CEO of Banian FZCO – owner of Serenia Living, said, “We are thrilled for the appointment of Khansaheb as the main contractor for Serenia Living, a landmark development offering unmatched luxury and exclusivity. Serenia Living is our second project with Khansaheb, following the successful completion of Serenia Residences The Palm in 2018. We are confident that Khansaheb’s expertise will help us realize this extraordinary project, which is expected to be completed by Q4 of 2025, with handover beginning in Q1 of 2026.”

“Palma Development is committed to delivering exceptional residential projects that offer unique living experiences to our discerning clientele” said Kareem Derbas, CEO and Founder of Palma Development. “The demand for luxury properties in Dubai has reached unprecedented levels, and we are confident that Serenia Living will set new standards of luxury in this sector. We have no doubt that Dubai will continue to write history and be among the top cities in the world to live in.”

Tariq Khansaheb, Chairman of Khansaheb, said: “We are delighted to be working again with Palma Development and Banian, and to be appointed as the main contractor for Serenia Living, a project that will redefine luxury living in Dubai. Our team is committed to delivering a world-class development that surpasses the expectations of its residents.”

Serenia Living, launched in October 2022, features a range of ultra premium amenities, including one of the largest residential swimming pools in Dubai, a state-of-the-art gym with a dedicated personal training section, various indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, and direct beach access among other exceptional facilities. The apartments are designed to the highest standards, with top-quality finishes and European branded high-end appliances. With its unmatched location, world-class amenities, and exclusive design, Serenia Living is set to become one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential addresses.