Eid Al Fitr across Jumeirah’s Restaurants

Eid is a special time of year where families and friends come together over delicious food and shared experiences to reflect on the peaceful month of Ramadan and mark the holidays. To celebrate the spirit of togetherness this Eid Al Fitr, Jumeirah brings exceptional moments to enjoy across its award-winning culinary venues.

From an opulent family-style Eid Al Fitr feast to dining under the stars with your loved ones, sensational dining offers across Jumeirah await to tempt your tastebuds and savour the holiday. Running from May 2 – 4, here is a culinary roundup of what’s in store across Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts this Eid:

BREAKFAST

French Riviera Beach |This Eid, the exquisite beachside dining oozing Côte d’Azurian glamour serves a mouth-watering sharing breakfast menu. Breakfast lovers can indulge in a selection of Delicious Croissants, The French Riviera Granola with Greek Yoghurt, Chia Pudding with Fresh Mango, Avocat Toast, Egg Benedicte with Scottish Smoked Salmon, all perfectly paired with Vitamine Sea Juice and a choice of a hot beverage | AED420 for two persons | Available from 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM from May 2 to May 4



Sikka Café | Sikka Café offers a Pan-Arabic sharing breakfast with an assortment of Arabic & local delicacies. Highlights from the menu include the signature Sikka-Shuka , Foul Bil Zeit and the traditional Emirate dish Khameer served with cream cheese and date syrup | AED 95 for two persons including unlimited karak chai or Sulaimani tea | Available from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Butcha Turkish Steakhouse | The flavourful Turkish steakhouse and grill serves up four Turkish inspired platters including the Grazing Breakfast Platter featuring Turkish cheese, an assortment of jam, honey and freshly baked bread at AED 55. Farm Fresh Breakfast Platter consisting of the famous Turkish sucuk, eggs, potato, asparagus and more at AED 75. Butcha Benedict featuring poached eggs, succulent prawns, Tulum cheese and rustic bread at AED 85. A Classic Butcha Breakfast for a hearty meal of eggs, homemade Turkish sausages, hash browns and more at AED 95 . | Available from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Boaz | Located in the bustling City Walk, Boaz invites guests to experience unmatched flavours of the most iconic breakfast dishes from Turkey. The menu features an array of delightful options to savour, choose from the hearty breakfast sharing platter for AED 135 for two persons inclusive of free-flowing Turkish tea or from a range of their breakfast mezze selection and Turkish specials. | Available from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Hillhouse Brasserie | Located in the lush greenery of the expansive Dubai Hills golf course, the award-winning venue invites guests this Eid to enjoy a delightful selection of breakfast dishes with juice, coffee and tea for AED 49. Highlights include The Shakshuka Skillet that features eggs, cherry tomatoes, spinach, feta and black olives, as well as the classic homemade Sausage & Egg Bap (or bacon & egg bap). The family-friendly restaurant also has exciting options for the little ones to tuck into including Teddy Bear Pancakes and Wibbly Wobbly Waffles . | Available from May 2 – 4 from 7:00 AM till 11:00 AM | AED 49 per person for a choice of main breakfast dish, selected juice & coffee/tea. A la carte options available

LUNCH & DINNER

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Al Iwan | For an exceptional dining experience this Eid, Jumeirah’s quintessential Arabian restaurant serves an elevated Arabesque feast served to the table | Available from May 2 – 4 from 6:30 – 10:30 PM | AED 395 per person and AED 200 per child

Al Muntaha | Lunch in the sky with Al Muntaha’s newly-launched three-course degustation menu curated by Chef Saverio Sbaragli featuring signature dishes including Langoustine Royale, Ravioli del Plin and either a Wild Sea Bass or Australian Angus Beef Tenderloin | Three-course degustation lunch menu AED 650 per person | Available from 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM | Enjoy a decadent six-course degustation dinner menu at AED 1,100 per person | Available from 7:00 PM – 10:15 PM

Al Mahara | Burj Al Arab’s premium seafood restaurant invites guests for an intimate dinner with five-course degustation menu by Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Migliaccio | Available from May 3 – 7 from 7:00 PM onwards | AED 1,200 per person

Sahn Eddar | The perfect spot for a relaxing Afternoon tea, Sahn Eddar serves an afternoon tea package that includes a delectable selection of sandwiches, pastries, scones and jams , perfectly paired with a choice of hot beverage for AED 490 per person and an additional AED 100 for a glass of champagne | Available daily from 3:00 PM 5:30 PM | Indulgent delicacies including Sahn Eddar’s pastry trolley, the mouth-watering Umm Ali and an assortment of high-quality chocolate and Arabic pastries are also available from 12:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Jumeirah Al Naseem

The Palmery | Family-friendly contemporary Eid buffet with traditional and international flavours inclusive of Ramadan beverages | Available on May 1 – 4 from 6:30 – 9:30 PM | AED 320 per person and AED 160 per child



Al Mandhar | Celebrate Eid with a limited-edition afternoon tea experience, serving a delicious assortment of savoury and sweet treats at AED 280 per person and AED 320 per person inclusive of a glass of bubbly | Daily from 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM | or … surprise your family, friends and loved ones with Al Mandhar’s newly designed takeaway box featuring special Arabic sweets and high-quality chocolate at AED 320 and exclusive pastries including Baklava ice-cream at AED 85 and Kunafa Croissant at AED 45, only available from May 1 – 5

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Pierchic | Signature coastal four-course celebratory Italian menu by Chef Beatrice Segoni with the likes of Yellowtail Tartare, Sea Bass, Lobster Risotto and Pierchic’s signature Tiramisu | Available from April 30 – May 4 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM | AED 480 per person

Al Nafoorah | Celebrate Eid with an authentic Lebanese feast by Chef Ali Fouad that will transport you to the culturally rich Lebanon. Shisha available upon request. | Available from May 2 – 4 from 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM & 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM for three days of Eid | AED 320 per person and AED 160 per child

Pai Thai – Jumeirah Al Qasr | The award-winning restaurant has curated a delicious three-course sharing style set menu inclusive of a welcome beverage | Available until May 8 from sundown – 8.30 PM | AED 250 per person (minimum two people)

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Kitchen Connection | Family-friendly Eid buffet with traditional and international delicacies | Available from May 2 – 4 from 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM | AED 295 per person and AED 150 per child

Dhow & Anchor | The bright and airy gastropub invites guests to indulge in their ‘proper British’ brunch with a selection of Middle Eastern and British flavours including Doner Kebabs and Chicken Clubs paired with Street Food Fries | AED 375 per person for 3-hour packages from 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM available from May 2 – 7| Happy Hour also available from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Creations Cakery | The artistic patisserie in Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel is serving indulgent moon and star shaped desserts, cakes and treats | Open daily from 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM | Eid themed desserts exclusively available from May 2 – 4

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Hanaaya | Meaning happiness in Arabic, the chic waterside restaurant at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam offers diners a Eid buffet with traditional and international delicacies that will surely delight the whole family, perfectly paired with live entertainment and tunes | Available from May 2 – 4 from 6:30 – 9:30 PM | AED 330 per person and AED 145 per child

Zheng He’s | The stunning waterside restaurants invites you for a celebratory Eid feast that showcases the best of traditional Chinese flavours and dishes from Dumplings and Spring Rolls to Stir-fried Noodles and Egg-fried Rice, all paired with live entertainment | Available from May 2 – 4 from 12:30 – 3:30 PM & 6:30 – 10:00 PM | AED 250 per person and AED 125 per child

Tortuga | Overlooking the idyllic waterways of Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, the vibrant and colourful Mexican restaurants invites guest to indulge in family-friendly fiesta with a selection of cold mezzeh, hot bites, a main course of your choice and some delicious fresh Aguas Frescas served to the table, paired with vibrant live entertainment | Available from May 2 – 4 from 12:30 – 3:30 PM & 6:30 – 10:00 PM | AED 250 per person and AED 125 per child

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah

Imperium | An extravagant Eid delight dinner awaits you over a Themed Buffet with traditional classic and tantalizing live stations including the whole Lamb Ouzi, Turkish Mix Grills and Wagyu Beef Brisket while enjoying the live music at the Lavish dining restaurant. Additionally, Imperium offers a special curated buffet for kids, and its talented pastry team and a sugar artist will be hosting a special interactive session for children to celebrate as well as Eid Al Fitr Kids giveaways and face painting | Available on 1 st & 2 nd May from 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM | AED 200 per person

Al Nafoorah | Enjoy a delectable feast of Eid delicacies and Levantine cuisine at the authentic Lebanese restaurant. EID Specials include Whole Grilled Sea Bream, Mediterranean Vegetables, Harra Thaina Sauce at AED 130 per person. Grilled Lamb Cutlets, Machboos Rice, Cooking juices with Cardamon at AED 150 per person. To end it on a sweet note, indulge in a Pistachio Mamoul with Vanilla Ice-Cream at AED 50 | Available on 1 st & 2 nd May from 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sultan’s Lounge | Taste the delectable signature desserts guaranteed to bring sweet touch to your Eid celebration. The Ottoman inspired Lounge invites the guests to celebrate Eid with their loved ones and enjoy its wide collection of signature desserts | Daily from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Mundo | Enjoy a global gourmet journey through the Mediterranean, Middle East, India and Asia at Mundo Restaurant with a Eid-themed Buffet with all things festive and this includes Lamb Ouzi and Mixed Grill | AED 180 per person | Available on May 2 from 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM

City Walk

Butcha Turkish Steakhouse | The flavourful Turkish steakhouse and grills offers guests a Turkish inspired Lamb Shoulder set menu inclusive of beverages served to the table at AED 425 (minimum two people) | Available from 6:00 PM onwards from May 2 – 7

Dubai Hills

The Duck Hook | The characterful country pub invites guests to savour a classically indulgent Lamb Roast with Honey-Roasted Root Vegetables at AED 145 and hearty starters including Atlantic Prawn Cocktail and Cheddar Cheese & Jalapeno Croquettes starting at AED 50 while overlooking the picturesque Dubai Hills Golf Club | Available from May 2 – 8 from 12:00 PM onwards

Madinat Jumeirah

Trattoria | The much-loved Italian restaurant nestled within the winding waterways of Souk Madinat Jumeirah offers guests either a two-course or three-course set menu featuring classic Tuscan pizza, pasta and seafood . | Available from May 2 – 4 from 12:00 PM onwards | Two-course menu at AED 100 per person and Three-course menu at AED 150 per person

Farm House | Celebrate Eid with a family-style sharing BBQ feast by the world’s first Arab pitmaster Hattem Mattar. Diners can enjoy the likes of Smoked Corn with Lime Juice Ricotta Cheese, Peppered Pastrami Beef Cheek on Brioche Toast and Alaskan Kin Crab with Saffron Mayonnaise. Guests can also Feteer and Share with dishes freshly made on the terrace and this includes Smoked Brisket Beef, Veal Sausage and fire Roasted Veggies | Available from sundown – 9:00 PM | A la carte

The Noodle House | Dubai’s home of Asian soul food is dishing up a selection of sharing platters of signature dishes for the whole family to enjoy. Diners can enjoy Pipa Duck with Vietnamese Spring Rolls and Kimchi for AED 99 (minimum two pax) | Available from May 2 – 4 from 12:00 PM onwards

For more information or to book a table, call 04 432 3232.