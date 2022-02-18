National Golfers Set for 2022 UAE Presidents Cup

On February 19-20, 2022, the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) will be hosting the 10th edition of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Presidents Cup sponsored by HSBC at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Over 100 national golfers will compete from across five divisions to determine the nation’s top golfers. For this year’s event in addition to HSBC’s sponsorship the EGF will be teaming up with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and eGolf Megastore to provide the players with an enhanced experience.

EGF is thrilled to work alongside HSBC for the tenth year. HSBC’s purpose is to open up a world of opportunity for the clients and communities it serves, and the engagement it delivers an impressive golf events like the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and its worldwide influence on junior golf programs, does exactly that.

Chief Executive Officer for the UAE of HSBC Bank Middle East, Abdulfattah Sharaf had this to say about the upcoming 2022 UAE Presidents Cup. “HSBC is proud to be supporting the UAE Presidents Cup at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club once again. We celebrated our 75th year here in the UAE in 2021 as the country celebrated its own Golden Jubilee, so being in the nation’s capital to tee-off the President’s Cup is a perfect place for us to be looking forward to the next 75 years of achievement in the country.”

With the “Desert Swing” coming to an end last weekend with the DP World Tour, the 2022 UAE Presidents Cup rounds off an exciting, stretch of golf across the UAE. All spectators are encouraged to watch the final round on Sunday at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and support this fantastic event. You can see the results and follow the event updates on the EGF website and social media pages.

About the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) was formed in 1995 and is the Governing Body of Golf in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The EGF administrates and provides the United States Golf Association (USGA) Handicap System to all EGF members. The EGF sanctions all amateur and professional golfing events and activities in the UAE.

The EGF is a non-profit organization with the goals and responsibility of increasing awareness and participation in golf. The EGF actively conducts an Order of Merit Season, National Junior Development Program, and Senior, Junior, and Ladies National Team Programs. The EGF and UAE golf clubs work closely together to help shape the future of golf in the UAE.

To gain more information about the EGF and UAE golf visit the EGF Website and Social Media pages listed.