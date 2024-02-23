80% of Young Billionaires Skip College

Alexandr Wang, 26 years old, tops the list of the youngest self-made billionaires generating a net worth of $1 billion.

Pedro Franceschi, aged 27, takes the second spot on the list with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

8 of the 10 billionaires on the list do not have college degrees.

Only two female singers, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift, made to the list of the youngest self-made billionaires; the rest are males from the tech industry

Stanford University has produced the majority of the youngest self-made billionaires since 6 out of 10 billionaires on the list have studied there for at least a year before becoming billionaires. A study conducted by Casino Online In identified the top 10 youngest self-made billionaires in 2024. The research used data from Forbes, Bloomberg, and various official financial news websites to rank the youngest billionaires. In addition, the research touches upon the industries and primary income sources for these billionaires, as well as provides information about their education and backgrounds.

Alexandr Wang, 26 years old, tops the list of the youngest self-made billionaires generating a net worth of $1 billion from his AI model-developing company, Scale AI, which he founded at 19. Wang is a college dropout from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pedro Franceschi, aged 27, takes the second spot on the list with a net worth of $1.5 billion. Similar to Alexandr Wang, Pedro Franceschi also decided to drop out of Stanford University and establish Brex, a fintech company he co-founded with a friend.

Henrique Dubugras, 28, ranks third on the list of the youngest self-made billionaires, with a net worth of $1.5 billion. Dubugras, together with Pedro Franceschi, co-founded Brex after the two Brazilian friends decided to drop out of Stanford University together. Austin Russell, aged 28, is the fourth youngest self-made billionaire on the list, with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Like Franceschi and Dubugras, Austin Russell is also a Stanford University dropout. Following his company Luminar Technologies’ listing on Nasdaq, Russell became a self-made billionaire at age 25. Ryan Breslow, at 30 years of age, ranks as the fifth youngest self-made billionaire, possessing a net worth of $1.1 billion. Similar to the above three billionaires, Breslov also dropped out of Stanford to launch payment startup Bolt, which made him a billionaire.

Andy Fang, 32 years old, holds the sixth spot on the list with a net worth of $1.2 billion. Fang is a co-founder of the food delivery app DoorDash, which is the largest food delivery company in the US. Fang is the first person on the list to have a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Sciences from Stanford University.

Stanley Tang, 32 years old, follows his business partner Andy Fang on the list of youngest self-made billionaires with a net worth of $1.3 billion. Tang is the co-founder and Chief Product Officer at DoorDash, and he also holds a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences from Stanford University. John Collison, aged 33, takes the eighth place on the list with a net worth of $5.5 billion, which makes him the richest self-made billionaire on the list. Being a dropout, John Collison is the co-founder and president of Stripe.

Taylor Swift, aged 34, is the ninth self-made billionaire on the list, with a net worth of $1.1 billion. Taylor Swift is one of the most successful and popular singers in the world, but she has never attended college. Her main source of income is her music career. Rihanna, aged 35, closes the list of the youngest self-made billionaires with a net worth of $1.4 billion. She is the only other female singer on the list, except Taylor Swift. This R&B superstar also never went to college, and her main sources of income are her music career and her brands Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.