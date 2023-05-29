Wealthiest Billionaires Have Seen Their Wealth Increase By $1.1 Billion This Year

Average wealth of the top 500 wealthiest billionaires is now more than $15 billion as wealth of UHNW individuals surges worldwide, Communications Specialist Ltd analysis shows.

New analysis by world-leading communication technology company Communications Specialist Ltd shows the average wealth of the world’s 500 wealthiest billionaires has increased by more than $1.1 billion this year.

Their total wealth has increased by around 8% since the start of the year and is now $7.52 trillion, the analysis by the firm which supplies technology for security firms supporting ultra-high net worth (UNHW) families and individuals.

Average total wealth of the world’s wealthiest billionaires is currently $15.051 billion with individuals seeing their wealth rise by $1.104 billion between January 1st and May 3rd 2023, the analysis shows.

The surge in the wealth of the world’s wealthiest billionaires is mirrored in the growth of the wealth of UHNW individuals in general globally.

Growing wealth is driving revenues at the firm which has seen an 34% increase in revenues in the past two years as demand for its specialist technology for security teams employed by UHNW individuals and families around the world.

The analysis reveals around 35% of the world’s wealthiest billionaires are based in the US while China accounts for 14% of the top 500 billionaires globally. Around 49 countries are home to billionaires in the top.

The technology sector accounts for the biggest proportion of the wealthiest billionaires at nearly 14% with the industrial sector accounting for 13% followed by finance at 12%.