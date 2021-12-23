On December 19th – 22nd, 2021 the Arab Golf Federation is hosting the 40th Men’s Arab Golf Championship in Cairo, Egypt. Held at the Dreamland Golf Resort this year’s champion will receive an invite into the DP World Tour’s Ras Al-Khaimah (RAK) Championship presented by Phoenix Capital.

The RAK Championship presented by Phoenix Capital will be hosted at Al Hamra Golf Club on February 3rd-6th 2022.14 Arab Golf Federations and 52 players will compete for this coveted spot in the DP World Tour event.

Representing the United Arab Emirates at the 2021 Men’s Arab Golf Championship will be the number 539 amateur in the world Ahmed Skaik, team captain Khalid Yousuf, Abdulla Al Qubaisi, and Obaid Al Heloo.

“The Emirates Golf Federation and the Arab Golf Federation are extremely happy to receive this invitation from the DP World Tour. As golf continues to grow in the region this partnership between the United Arab Emirates, the DP World Tour, and the Middle East will push the development further for all Arab players. It’s an exciting time for us in Arab golf and we are looking forward to 2022, said Adel Zarouni, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation.

The Men’s Arab Golf Championship is run over four rounds, the best three scores in a team of four are counted toward each round. Individual scores of players from each country are also recognized for individual Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals.

The UAE Team will be accompanied by, H.E. Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi (Emirates Golf Federation Chairman and Arab Golf Federation Chairman), Adel Zarouni (Emirates Golf Federation Vice Chairman and Arab Golf Federation Vice-Chairman), General Abdullah Alhashmi (Vice President of the Emirates Golf Federation) and Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi (Emirates Golf Federation Secretary-General).

Follow the Emirates Golf Federation on social media to get the latest updates and photos from the event.