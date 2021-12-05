Pink at Al Maeda, Doubletree by Hilton Jumeirah Beach

Embark on a trendy new experience with the launch of Al Maeda’s Life is Sweet pop-up concept at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai Jumeirah Beach.

Neighbours (guests) can enjoy the themed experience to the fullest from hump day till Friday with Al Maeda’s Life is Sweet Ladies Night, Thirst-Day in Pink, and a specially curated Life is Sweet Fri-yay Lunch & Dinner menu.

Slide into winters with Al Maeda’s Life is Sweet – an all-new immersive dining concept launching in the heart of JBR at DoubleTree by Hilton. Life is Sweet is an artfully curated pop-up concept that offers a trendy twist of pink on everyone’s favourite Lebanese cuisine. Offering the best of both worlds, the Life is sweet theme is soulful and vibrant at the same time boasting of convivial sharing dishes, accompanied by an impressive selection of pink cocktails inspired by the tales of 1001 Arabian Nights.

At Al Maeda’s Life is Sweet, neighbours (guests) will get a chance to indulge in an irresistible spread of all-time favourite dishes, where the chef takes comfort food to the next level by giving it a Lebanese twist with a whole lot of pink including, Lamb Wellington, Burrata Tabouleh, Scotch Quail Egg Falafel, Lamb Kofta burgers, Halloumi burgers, Wagyu Sharhat, and more. A special selection awaits neighbours (guests) at the Hummus Bar with an out of the box choice of flavours including, black ink & octopus, truffle, dynamite & shrimp, coco & avocado, and more. Taking the pink experience to a whole new level, Life is Sweet at Al Maeda features small twists of pink with all its dishes, but an exclusive Shamelessly Pink menu is designed to be a treat for the taste as well as the eyes, including the Pink Grazing Board with hot as well as cold mezzes and tapas spread – too pretty to miss!

Trust Al Maeda to leave no stone unturned while curating an experience like never before. To complement the food and the theme to perfection, neighbours (guests) will be transported back in time with cocktails inspired by middle eastern folklore stories from 1001 Arabian Nights. Each ever-so-inspiring cocktail depicting a story will satiate your imagination, including The Genie presented in a genie lamp, The Merman presented in a treasure box, The Phoenyx, The Snake Queen, Prince Sheherazad, and many more. All this in addition to a range of craft soft drinks, teas & coffees featuring special pink & rose latte, international grape with a wide selection of pink and sparkling grape and Frosé (frozen pink grape), bottled hops and more.

The fun does not stop here; Al Maeda’s Life is Sweet has fun and exciting events chalked up right from hump day until Friday for all the neighbours (guests) to enjoy.

On Wednesday We Wear Pink

Every Wednesday, starting from 7 pm onwards, Al Maeda is gearing up to be the ‘it’ place for the ladies with the launch of their Ladies’ Night. It’s time to gather up your girls for a night to remember with a complimentary cocktail on arrival for all the ladies. Since everything at Life is Sweet comes with a twist of pink, not just women but men too, dressed in pink will receive one extra signature cocktail on the house and a welcome pink munching board. Additionally, ladies can enjoy a free flow of unlimited pink drinks including spiked Pink Frozen Lemonades and Frosé for AED 129 and those who love some bubbles can upgrade to bubbly cocktails for an additional AED 50. Men in pink will have access to a free flow of selected drinks for AED 199 and buy 1 get 1 offer valid on shisha for everyone!

Every Wednesday from 7pm-11pm with 2 hours seating, offering

Complimentary signature drink for ladies and gents wearing pink

AED 129 for unlimited pink drinks, spiked Pink Frozen Lemonades and Frozes

AED 50 to upgrade to Bubbly Cocktails

Shisha Buy 1 Get 1 Free

AED 199 for gents offering free flow of selected drinks

Thirst-Day In Pink

For those who like to kickstart their weekend post checking out of office on Thursdays, Al Maeda’s Life is Sweet has you covered. Neighbours (guests) can enjoy free-flowing food, bottomless selected drinks and pink bites as they sing along with live music throughout dinner starting from AED 129 for ladies for drinks & bites and AED 199 for gents with an option to upgrade to sparkling package for AED 50 only.

Every Thursday from 8pm-11pm with 2 hours seating; includes free-flowing food, bottomless selected drinks, pink bites and sing-along to live music

Food & drinks: AED 229 for ladies ; AED 299 for gents

Drinks & a bite: AED 129 for ladies; AED 199 for gents

AED 50 to upgrade to Bubbly Cocktails

Life is Sweet on Fri-yay

For a perfect Friday with beautiful views, neighbours (guests) are invited to enjoy the Life is Sweet on Fri-yay set lunch and dinner menu curated with some of the restaurants best food & beverage options, with live entertainment to complete the enchanting experience.

Offering set menu and a la carte options, as well as drinks for lunch and dinner along with live entertainment.

Opening hours for Al Maeda:

Wednesday to Friday: 6pm to 2am

Saturday: 12pm – 5pm

For more information, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/doubletree/

Connect with DoubleTree by Hilton on Facebook and Instagram