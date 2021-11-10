Architectural Adaptations to Revolutionize the Real Estate Industry

Cityscape Global Summit and Exhibition to take place live from 7-11 November at Dubai Exhibition Centre on the Expo 2020 grounds

Leading architectural firms in the real estate industry confirm the need for change in design due to the shift in operational requirements across various sectors.

The live Cityscape Global exhibition, taking place between 9th – 11th November 2021 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) on the Expo 2020 grounds will host leading architects and designers from across the globe. This year, Cityscape launches the inaugural edition of dq (design quarter), a newly created exhibition area on the show floor for the local and international interior design and architecture industry sponsored by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

The two-day summit from 7th – 8th November 2021 will also bring together prominent architects from Godwin Austen Johnson, LWK+PARTNERS and more to discuss trending industry topics such as proptech, future design trends and smart cities.

Due to the increase in the ‘work-from-home’ lifestyle, there is a greater emphasis on re-designing living spaces, to cater to the challenges that arise from a multi-functional home environment. Open-plan layouts are favoured by families, allowing them to multitask in a functional and efficient manner.

“The future design of residential projects will be radically different as the boundary between home, office and leisure becomes increasingly blurred” commented Jason Burnside, Partner at Godwin Austen Johnson.

“Homes will become more flexible, catering to the need for family members to interact and coexist simultaneously while doing homework, prepping for meals or working on a laptop.”

Trends have not only impacted residential construction, schools also faced a great challenge to remain safe and in line with government guidelines due to the structures built prior to the pandemic.

“The current situation has necessitated a review of the current facilities for school operators and for us as designers,” said Burnside. “Our recently completed schools have already been able to incorporate a number of measures such as wider corridors and technology-driven solutions including automated doors, non-contact taps in washrooms, and thermal cameras at main entry points.”

Radical changes are being implemented across various pillars in the real estate industry, allowing facilities to carry on with day-to-day operations in a safe manner while in line with government protocol. The challenge for designers will be to create buildings that have the flexibility and adaptability to evolve over time.

“One thing we have learned during this difficult period is that the human connection is vital to our wellbeing and while working from home is one solution, we do want to be back in the office,” said Avinash Kumar, Associate Partner at Godwin Austen Johnson. “Technology will play a large part in the offices and workplaces of the future with a greater reliance on videoconferencing for meetings and contactless options such as hands-free light switches and touchless elevator controls that can be controlled via your smart phone.”

Echoing Kumar’s observations, Managing Director for the MENA region at LWK + Partners, Kerem Cengiz underlined the increased advancements in technology as key drivers for the industry.

“Architects, designers and engineers are relying heavily on digital collaboration tools with leading practices and contractors utilizing 4D and 5D simulations to plan projects and optimize schedules,” said Cengiz.

“Further investments in technology or digitization and innovation of building systems are a fundamental shift that will remain. With the prospect of rolling physical-distancing measures and restrictions on cross-border movement of staff will become even more acute.”

Looking further into the future, it is imperative for architectural firms to constantly innovate and develop solutions catering to the current and future needs of the public. With the world moving towards a more sustainable environment, it is essential for firms to shape the future in a sustainable manner.

LWK + Partners will showcase innovative and experimental projects and prototypes engaging in interdisciplinary thinking across artistic practice, material research and technological integration from city to home.

The live and in-person event will be held in adherence with Informa AllSecure, an enhanced health and safety standards that raise the bar on safe, hygienic, productive, and high-quality organised event experiences. The Summit returns with support from its key sponsors Colliers, JLL, Kohler, Land Sterling, LWK + Partners, Regus and WhiteBricks, on the 7th and 8th of November.

Registration for Cityscape Global, the live and in-person summit and exhibition that takes place from 9th-11th November at DEC, is now open.