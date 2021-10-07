Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is gearing up to host its first-ever ladies-only event, ‘Women of Ferrari’ on 05 October 2021 from 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Ladies and little girls alike are in for an exciting evening, complete with Ferrari-inspired rides, shows, attractions and family-friendly experiences to delight female guests of all ages. Ladies attending ‘Women of Ferrari’ will be able to enjoy added privacy and comfort during the event, which will be run by an all-female staff.

Launching for the first time in honor of the ladies-only event is ‘Il Rosso & Il Rosa’ as well as ‘Women and Ferrari, the untold story’ exhibit. In collaboration with Ferrari Museum, the exhibit will take guests on a journey through time as it highlights the history of female race drivers and the notable ‘Women of Ferrari’. Running for a whole year, the exhibit will showcase a variety of Ferrari cars including La Ferrari, the 458 Challenge, the F4, the FF and the 166 Berlinetta, all of which are owned by influential women including Maya Weug, the first female driver of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Saudi racing driver Aseel Al Hamad, racing driver Yvonne Simon and international superstar Beyoncé Knowles, among others.

Putting on the glitz for the evening, guests will be treated to the first-ever Ferrari-inspired Fashion Show, featuring Ferrari merchandise. For ladies who want to experience the open road, the ‘Women of Ferrari’ driving experience is a must.

Little girls can head to the Family Zone and enjoy all four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic and record-breaking rides, while mothers and daughters alike are bound to enjoy countless attractions including Benno’s Great Race, Junior Grand Prix racing school and Karting Academy.

Before the night is up, guests can enjoy the authentic tastes of Italy at Mamma Rossella, the park’s award-winning eatery serving up a delicious menu of fresh pastas and an array of pizzas fired in a traditional wood-burning oven. Those looking to indulge in a little retail therapy will love shopping for mementos at the world’s largest Ferrari store, featuring all the latest Ferrari-branded fashion and memorabilia, including a line designed exclusively for little ones.

Ladies can avail a special discounted ticket to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s Women of Ferrari evening for only AED 230!