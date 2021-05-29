Global Village closed Season 25 on a high with exceptionally strong footfall

Registration now open for investment and business opportunities at the leading family attraction

Global Village confirms continued commitment to support business community and SMEs as important Dubai economy contributor

Global Village looks to the future with a clear vision for sustained success, keen to collaborate alongside aspirational business owners and explore new opportunities. The UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment has begun its preparations for Season 26, with strategic direction and the park’s long-standing traditions of creativity, teamwork, and collaboration once again serving as a collective foundation for development. Inviting the investor and wider business community to take advantage of strong forecasts for the coming season, the park announced that over 4.5 million guests came through their doors in the Silver Jubilee season. This is an exceptional achievement in light of the current situation and affirms Global Village’s strong market position. Global Village management welcomes new ideas and strives to bring innovative concepts of all kinds to life, driven by its commitment to support Dubai’s appeal as an investment hub and unique place to do business.

Bader Anwahi, CEO, Global Village, said: “Whether business owners are beginning a new journey or broadening their horizons, Global Village has always provided a platform to turn ambition into business success. We are proud to support SMEs and help them achieve their goals, and we will once again bring our experience and resources together to support fresh ideas from our partners. We are also committed to serve as a launch pad for International businesses to pilot their concepts in the region. Our infrastructure, reputation and strong foothold in the market presents businesses with unparalleled opportunities. This winning combination has been instrumental to countless partners building their business profile, growing their customer base, and enjoying great return on investment. With the robust conclusion of our Silver Jubilee Season we are now looking forward, with renewed optimism, to building on this accomplishment to ensure next season’s success.”

For entrepreneurs considering joining Global Village’s partnership ecosystem for the upcoming 26th season, recent figures highlight the potential business advantages that await. From October through to May, Global Village showed itself to be a mainstay of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry, breaking barriers and establishing new standards while showcasing Dubai’s ‘open for business’ message to the world. The park welcomed no fewer than 4.5 million visitors over the 190-day Silver Jubilee Season, with 78 cultures represented in 26 pavilions across the park, over 300 food and beverage outlets and 3,500 retail outlets. This resulted in over 5000 commercial partners and exhibitors gaining valuable business during the six month season.

Global Village places a large number of facilities at the service of their partners. With everything from Visa services to insurance and a dedicated team works hand in hand with even the most inexperienced entrepreneurs to give them the best chance of success. The digital transformation that Global Village is undertaking underscores the agility of the teams and the considerable investments being made to secure future success. The award-winning Global Village mobile app launched in Season 25 ensures guests can find information on businesses and quickly locate every outlet through the GPS-powered venue navigation system. The next-generation ‘GV Pay’ e-wallet also gives guests the option of contactless and cashless payment across the destination, ensuring smooth and seamless business operations.

Global Village also provides a plethora of promotional opportunities. Over and above the traditional digital platforms, Season 25 partners were invited to get involved in the successful achievement of 25 Guinness World Records™ giving them great PR exposure. A fashion shoot with Zahrat al Khaleej – the highly acclaimed Arabic luxury fashion magazine showcased products from different pavilions and significantly boosted both reputation and sales for many fashion and accessories artisans and boutiques across the park. In Season 26, the teams are planning creative new activations which will form part of the park’s continued efforts to support the UAE business ecosystem and help entrepreneurs attain the business success they deserve.