Dubai Sports Council Receives Casillas and Discusses Investment in Sports

The famous Spanish goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, expressed his happiness to visit the UAE and return again to Dubai, which is considered a successful global model in the lifestyle and dealing with the pandemic, as well as in its love for sport and the diversity of its society, which includes communities from different countries of the world, and expressed his pleasure with the warm welcome and feelings of love that He finds it on every visit to Dubai.

This came during the visit of the former goalkeeper of the Spain national team, world champion 2010 and Europe 2008 and 2012 and champion of the European Champions League and Spain several times with Real Madrid, to the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council accompanied by his former colleague in Real Madrid and the Spanish national team Michel Salgado, where they were received by Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Dubai Sports Council.

During the meeting they discussed investment opportunities in Dubai, especially in the sports field, as Al Rahma assured the Spanish star that there are all facilities for investment projects in the Emirate of Dubai, including the sports field, specifically sports academies, where there are more than 300 academies in Dubai in various sports, in addition to the presence of communities for more From 200 countries love sport and are looking forward to doing it.

Casillas said that he plans to open an academy to train goalkeepers in Dubai to be the first place outside the city of Madrid to look at this academy, which represents the summary of his experiences and his international standing as a goalkeeper and captain of a team that won the World Cup as well as many European titles with his club Real Madrid, and he chose Dubai to host his academy. Because of its prestigious global position in the field of sports, tourism and a happy lifestyle, in addition to having all the means of success for any projects thanks to its standard of life, facilities and support for various projects.

Iker Casillas confirmed that the success of his friend and compatriot, Michel Salgado, at the inauguration of his football academy in Dubai and the growth achieved by this project encouraged him to open his own academy in Dubai as a center for the development of goalkeepers in the UAE and the region.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council gave an explanation to the Spanish goalkeeper about the status of sport in Dubai and the efforts of the Dubai Sports Council in spreading the practice of sport and developing talent, as well as organizing various sporting events of more than 400 events annually. He also toured with them in the council’s headquarters and visited the innovation laboratory and conference hall. The journalist from the Dubai Sports Council, who decided to host the press conference, to announce the launch of the Iker Casillas Academy in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council during the next few months.

At the end of the visit, Al Rahma presented the gift of the Dubai Sports Council to the Spanish star, which is the English version of the book “My Story” to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. Casillas also presented his shirt with the Spanish national team, as well as the Real Madrid shirt. Goalkeeper gloves.