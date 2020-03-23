UAE Government Calls Upon Public To Stay Home

The UAE government has called upon the public to stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine, or perform essential jobs.

In a joint statement tonight, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority urged UAE citizens, residents, visitors and all those living in the nation, to comply with the instructions and guidelines issued by competent health and security authorities, primarily limiting social contacts and avoiding crowded places to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“The public are also urged to use their own family cars with a maximum of three individuals per vehicle. They are also advised not to visit public places and maintain social distancing protocols during family gatherings as part of the precautionary measures taken to ensure public health and safety,” added the statement.

The two authorities also urged everyone not to visit hospitals except for critical or emergency cases and to use face masks.

“Additional instructions will be issued later involving the use of public transport, taxis and other means of transportation,” said the statement.

The UAE law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, will be enforced against all violators, added the statement.