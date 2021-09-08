SEHA Announces Free Covid-19 PCR Tests for Students

In cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced free COVID-19 PCR nasal swab tests.

In cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network has announced the provision of free COVID-19 PCR nasal swab tests for all students at selected SEHA facilities and screening centers across the Emirates. The initiative aims to the country’s leadership’s ambition to deliver a safe return to school roll-out.

SEHA COVID-19 Screening Centers are open from Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm and Friday from 10am to 8pm. Walk-ins, without prior appointment, will be allowed for students only.

SEHA COVID-19 Screening Centers

Abu Dhabi

Location

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center-Zayed Sports City

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center-Al Bahia

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center- Al Manhal, Abu Dhabi

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center- Al Shamkha, Abu Dhabi

Al Ain

Location

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center-Asharej

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center-Al Hili

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center- Al Sarouj, Al Ain

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center- Al Aamerah

 

Al-Dhafra

Location

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Ghayathi

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Liwa

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Delma

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Madinat Zayed

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Al Mifra

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Al Sila

 

Dubai

Location

National Screening Center-Mina Rashed

National Screening Center- City Walk, Dubai

National Screening Center-Al Khawaneej

 

Sharjah/ Umm-Al-Quwain

Location

National Screening Center-Umm Al Quwain

 

Ajman

Location

National Screening Center-Ajman

 

Ras Al Khaimah

Location

National Screening Center-Ras Al Khaimah

