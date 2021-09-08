SEHA Announces Free Covid-19 PCR Tests for Students

In cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network has announced the provision of free COVID-19 PCR nasal swab tests for all students at selected SEHA facilities and screening centers across the Emirates. The initiative aims to the country’s leadership’s ambition to deliver a safe return to school roll-out.
SEHA COVID-19 Screening Centers are open from Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm and Friday from 10am to 8pm. Walk-ins, without prior appointment, will be allowed for students only.
SEHA COVID-19 Screening Centers
Abu Dhabi
|
Location
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center-Zayed Sports City
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center-Al Bahia
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center- Al Manhal, Abu Dhabi
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center- Al Shamkha, Abu Dhabi
Al Ain
|
Location
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center-Asharej
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center-Al Hili
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center- Al Sarouj, Al Ain
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center- Al Aamerah
Al-Dhafra
|
Location
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Ghayathi
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Liwa
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Delma
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Madinat Zayed
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Al Mifra
|
SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center – Al Sila
Dubai
|
Location
|
National Screening Center-Mina Rashed
|
National Screening Center- City Walk, Dubai
|
National Screening Center-Al Khawaneej
Sharjah/ Umm-Al-Quwain
|
Location
|
National Screening Center-Umm Al Quwain
Ajman
|
Location
|
National Screening Center-Ajman
Ras Al Khaimah
|
Location
|
National Screening Center-Ras Al Khaimah