E-dirham Government Services Revenue Reaches AED 22.11 Billion In 2019

Thee-dirham government services revenue exceeded AED 22 billion, with AED 13 billion coming from the e-dirham system and AED 9 billion from service points, respectively, in 2019.

The total number of transactions executed via the e-dirham system reached 49 million, including 15 million transactions through the system’s website, and 34 million transactions via service points.

The total number of receipts was 24 million, with 9 million receipts from the website, and 15 million from service points.

H.E. Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary of Resources and Budget Sector at the Ministry of Finance, reaffirmed the ministry’s keenness to work with relevant authorities to provide services that meet the expectations and requirements of customers. The e-dirham call centre, meanwhile, registered a success rate exceeding 90% for resolving inquiries. The average speed of a transaction via the e-dirham system was 1.2 seconds.

H.E. said: “The Ministry of Finance strives to continuously provide innovative digital solutions to facilitate the payment of federal government services fees. The e-dirham system is an important technical achievement when it comes to digital payment gateways, thanks to its efficiency, accuracy and ease of use.It enhances cash-flow management, and raises it in line with best practices.”

The e-dirham system has consistently been able to achieve positive results and high revenues since its launch in 2001. Several ministries, federal and local authorities, as well as private entities, rely on it as a method of non-monetary payment – a testament to customer confidence in the system and its smart services.