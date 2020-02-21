A French Culinary Institution Fouquet’s Opens at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Fouquet’s, one of Paris’ most iconic restaurants, makes its Middle Eastern debut at Louvre Abu Dhabi. A symbol of French hospitality, the classic Parisian brasserie has found the perfect home at the art museum on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island. A true meeting of minds, Fouquet’s and Louvre Abu Dhabi represent the pinnacle of both cultural and culinary excellence. Today, with eight locations across the world, including Paris, Cannes, Toulouse, Marrakech, La Baule, Enghien-les-Bains, Courchevel and Montreux, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi marks a welcome ninth addition to the family.

Nestled in the heart of the museum, which houses masterpieces across cultures and time periods, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi offers a menu created in collaboration with French Michelin Star Chef, Pierre Gagnaire. Testament to his unparalleled creativity and flair, the imaginative menu features French classics injected with an inimitable Gagnaire twist.

With spectacular flavours and flawless presentation, dishes remain faithful to the restaurant’s modern French heritage, with particular attention paid to sourcing only the finest ingredients.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi remains true to the brand’s aesthetic codes with its unique ambiance and distinctive red leather armchairs. Black and white celebrity portraits from renowned Studio Harcourt and silver napkin rings with celebrities’ names engraved immerse guests in a “red carpet” atmosphere. Overhead, avant-garde chandeliers float effortlessly above linen-clad tables. The atmosphere of old-fashioned, understated elegance is given a contemporary twist with gallery-white walls, a nod to Louvre Abu Dhabi’s magnificent design by French architect Jean Nouvel. Colossal windows draw the eye outwards, to where the glistening Arabian Gulf kisses the horizon.

Just above Fouquet’s, marrying effortless elegance with laid-back luxe, is Marta, a picture of Parisian perfection. During the day, afternoon tea is served alongside classic apéritifs. Come nightfall, a sophisticated menu of cocktails and mocktails, dreamed up by its powerhouse mixologists, are served to pumping beats, courtesy of Marta’s resident DJ. Guests can visit for an intimate catch-up over cocktails or opt for private hire and invite their most discerning pals.

Opening hours – Tuesday to Sunday