Dubai Culture Organises ‘Zayed Used Book Fair’

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, represented by Dubai Public Library, announced the start of ‘Zayed Used Books Fair’ at Etihad Mall. The fair is part of a series of events organised by the Authority in line with the values of ‘Year of Zayed’ initiative, to provide financial support to local charities and comes in partnership with Noor Dubai charity association. The exhibition also supports Dubai Public Library objectives to promote the habit of reading across the community.

Dr Hissa bin Masood, Director of the Dubai Public Library, commented: “The event will be part of Dubai Public Library’s contribution to bringing various segments of the UAE’s society together in celebration of ‘Year of Zayed’, which is an important national occasion that commemorates the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Additionally, the event will play an important role in encouraging people to read by providing them with a variety of books, covering different subjects, in line with the National Reading Strategy 2026.”

The Dubai Public Library network includes eight libraries for adults and another seven for children, as well as multi-purpose halls and classrooms. All Dubai Public Library branches are connected via computer systems and have links with other modern libraries, providing access to vast sources of information and knowledge on an immense diversity of topics in both Arabic and English.

The exhibition is continuing until 9th June 2018, and is welcoming visitors from 9:00 pm to 12:00 am.