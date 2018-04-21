A Perfect Night’s Sleep at Robinsons’ John Lewis

John Lewis interacts with its customers on a different level

John Lewis hosted a one-of-a-kind event: a sleepover in the store! Eight lucky customers participated on April 5th in this special slumber party.

Such a unique event calls for special preparations and that is why this exclusive sleep party involved a series of exceptional highlights. The guests arrived at 8 PM with their first stop at the women’s eveningwear to get ready for their dinner at Origami restaurant.

The real fun began with the pajama party at the “Beauty Room” with the attendees getting facial treatments provided by Lancôme. Afterwards, the guests headed to the room dedicated to the main event, the “Sleep Room,” for a soothing massage by Aveda followed by a good night’s sleep.

The next morning, the participants enjoyed a delicious breakfast served by Wild & The Moon restaurant, and their special experience concluded with a yoga class at the Zen Garden shortly after.

Robinsons’ John Lewis is delighted to announce their latest “Sleep Beautifully” campaign which will take place in the period between 5 to 30 April; it will include special discounts up to 50% off on all bedding products such as bed linen and mattresses

John Lewis is on the second floor of Robinsons Department Store.