Emaar finalizes detailed designs for “Dubai Square,” a future top retail and entertainment mall in Dubai Creek Harbour.

“Dubai Square” sets a new standard in retail and introduces groundbreaking technologies and unique concepts in retail, dining, and entertainment.

The project prioritizes skill development for UAE nationals, reflecting Emaar’s dedication to national workforce enhancement.

Emaar Properties, the prime real estate development company, has completed the detailed design of “Dubai Square,” set to become the second-largest shopping and entertainment mall in Dubai Creek Harbour.

This significant project represents a step in establishing Dubai as a prime global destination for shopping and leisure. “Dubai Square” will feature breakthrough technologies and innovative concepts in retail, dining, and entertainment, offering an unparalleled experience that goes beyond traditional shopping environments.

“Dubai Square” is characterized by its advanced technologies, and contemporary and innovative design and will be linked to the new Dubai Creek Tower, giving it a distinctive position in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour. The simultaneous construction of the shopping centre and the tower incorporates the latest building and design innovations and technologies underpinned by Emaar’s rich experience and deep knowledge in the sector and aligning with the company’s vision for Dubai’s future.

Emaar has also highlighted the project’s significance as a perfect opportunity for employee skill development, particularly for young Emirati nationals, reflecting the company’s dedication to boosting local expertise and supporting national development.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, said: “After fifteen years of catering for a hundred million visitors on a yearly basis and over 1,500 retailers, Emaar has a great wealth of knowledge and experience and is perfectly capable of doing the same with the new project while still seeking retailers’ advice as we do this development.”

“Despite the fact that AI is a new science in design, Emaar is implementing and deploying the most advanced AI systems to analyse and predict the needs of retailers and visitors in the future,” he added.

“Dubai Square” is part of an ultra-modern and elegant urban project, Dubai Creek Harbour, on the banks of the historic Dubai Creek. Its design features pedestrian-friendly streets and encompasses 7.4 million square meters of residential space and 500,000 square meters of gardens and open areas. Dubai Creek is an integrated project facilitating easy on-foot accessibility and is distinguished by a variety of retail stores, commercial ventures, entertainment, and leisure destinations, and top-tier facilities. The project also includes the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a prominent biodiversity site in the UAE.

The project offers a range of modern real estate embodying the contemporary architectural style of Dubai Creek’s waterfront, including a wide selection of apartments, duplex units, and penthouses suitable for all lifestyles.