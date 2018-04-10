ADSSSA Completes the First Phase of AD Connect

AD Connect embodies the vision of Abu Dhabi’s wise leadership towards government excellence

The project is a key pillar of Abu Dhabi Government services and a first in the region

In its first and second phase, the project aims to digitize more than 80% of total required documents in Abu Dhabi Government services

The first stage concluded with the transformation of 9 important government documents into digital data and upgraded the efficiency of 500 government services that provide more than 5 million transactions annually

Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority (ADSSSA) has completed the first phase of AD Connect, an integrated government project. Complementing TAMM’s initiative, AD Connect is aimed at establishing a comprehensive work system to enable governmental entities in Abu Dhabi to digitally exchange government documents of individuals and companies, through secure channels.

AD Connect is a first of its kind project in the region, where its first stage culminated in the successful digital transformation of 9 documents and their integration with the services of 15 government entities, thereby saving more than AED 80 million for customers and AED 11 million for government agencies.

The first phase was completed in cooperation with the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA), Abu Dhabi’s Housing Authority (ADHA), Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), the Department of Culture & Tourism (DCT), the Department of Energy, the Department of Economic Development (DED), the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities (DPM), the Department of Finance (DOF), Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the General Directorate of Residence & Foreigners Affairs Abu Dhabi, the Department of Transport – Abu Dhabi (DoT) and Abu Dhabi Customs. This comes as part of Abu Dhabi’s Government efforts to provide distinguished services and experiences by improving and facilitating services and procedures. Accordingly, ADFCA and ADEC both launched initiatives contributing to the promotion of the integrated government system to provide integrated and proactive government services.

Dr. Rauda Saeed Al Saadi, Director General of ADSSSA, said: “AD Connect has been launched to reinforce the efforts of TAMM, which was inaugurated earlier this year by His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. As a project that is first of its kind in the region, AD Connect will essentially contribute to the efficiency, coordination and planning of government services. Our ambition is to enrich every customer’s experience by employing innovative technologies that are proactive, fast, and efficient to save their time and energy.”

Dr. Al Saadi added: “We are confident that AD connect will support the ICT capabilities of Abu Dhabi Government by simplifying and facilitating government procedures. It will also play a key role in the integration of services in Abu Dhabi, and the promotion of joint services platforms for planning and implementation aspects. It will also support the improvement of government services through the optimal employment of technology and digital transformation as one of the key objectives of the Abu Dhabi Plan,”

AD Connect will be phased out to several stages, where the first phase included the digitization of 9 government documents: Registration Document, Registration Summary, Title Deed, Land Plan, Commercial License, Vehicle Ownership, Water and Electricity Bill, Passport and Residence Document and the Medical Check-up Certificate. The first phase upgraded the efficiency of 500 government services that provide more than 5 million transactions annually.