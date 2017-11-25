The Most Wanted Tech Christmas Gifts in 2017

As technology plays an increasingly large role in our lives, it is no surprise that it also features prominently under the Christmas tree. Most adults plan to buy at least one tech Christmas gift this year. The majority plans to spend on smart devices, consumer electronics and tech accessories.

As Statista chart illustrates, tech gifts range from big ticket items such as laptops or smartphones to smaller, more affordable things such as activity trackers or digital media players that connect to a TV set.

Headphones are the most popular tech Christmas gifts this year with most people planning to treat one of their loved-ones to a pair of cans.