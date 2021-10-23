World’s First Smart Ring Launched at GITEX Technology Week 2021

iQIBLA, the leading smart wearable technology brand, launched the world’s first smart ring, the Zikr Ring, at the ongoing GITEX Technology Week 2021.

Developed in collaboration with UMEOX INNOVATION, a leading international smart wear company based in Shenzhen, China, iQIBLA’s Zikr Ring is crafted to carry innovative functions to assist its users in their religious rituals and daily worship.

The features of the newly introduced wearable technology serve as a unique timepiece thanks to its sleek digital clock display.

The Smart Ring combines the classic ring shape and intelligent wear technology into one. Made of new alloy material and is manufactured according to the highest standards of quality, the IP68-waterproof ring is also comfortable to wear.

Younes Alaghbary, Founder, iQIBLA, said: “The landmark launch of our modern device reflects our brand’s dream to bring a revolutionary life experience to our customers worldwide through smart wear solutions. Our pioneering smart ring leverages advanced technologies to elevate the experience of its users.”

“Through our ground-breaking innovation, we are confident that our smart ring, the first of its kind globally, will set a new trend in the global wearable technology market,” said Rajesh Kumar, General Manager, iQIBLA.

iQIBLA, which is exhibiting at GITEX until October 21, 2021, will display the Zikr Ring at its exhibition stand located at Booth H5-2 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Apart from showcasing the features of its smart ring, the company has joined the region’s biggest technology show to also build new investment partnerships in the Middle East and North Africa. These collaborations will support its ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio of smart wearable technology products and services.