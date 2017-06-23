Dubai Population Hits 2.8 Million

Dubai population is about to reach 2.8 million in the coming days. According to data revealed by the Dubai Statistics Center, 2,797,096 million people reside in the city as of today.

One year ago on the same day the number of residents was 2,560,983, which means that 236,113 people arrived to live in city in the course of the past 365 days.

In 2015, the number of Dubai population stood at 2,389,820.

The increase from 2015 to 2016 is 171,163, which is approximately 25% lower than the increase for the past one year.

Dubai Statistics Center (DSC) carries out daily and monthly estimates of the number of population permanently residing in Dubai within the geographic borders of the emirate, whether they are Emiratis or Non-Emiratis. The DSC’s estimate of the real-time change in population through a population clock based on several resources including surveys, censuses, and databases of the relevant governmental bodies as well as the international methodologies accredited in this field.

The healthy growth of the emirate is a testament to the success of Dubai’s governors vision and strategy for developing healthy and diversified economy. It proves that despite rapidly increasing cost of living and upcoming introduction of value added taxes, expatriates are strongly attracted by the opportunities for work and doing business Dubai has on offer.