‘Eden House – The Canal’ Launched in Dubai

H&H Development, a pioneer in Dubai’s real estate industry offering bespoke turnkey developments, redefines modern living experiences and sophistication with the launch of its ‘Eden House – The Canal’ project near the Dubai Water Canal in Jumeirah, on November 29, 2023. The latest development was launched during a grand event at the Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. The high-end development is part of the brand’s expansion, following the excellent reception of the company’s ‘Eden House’ brand in Al Satwa.

H&H Development declared Sotheby’s to be the exclusive broker for ‘Eden House – The Canal’ George Azar, Managing Director of Sotheby’s International Realty, stated, “We are proud to join forces with H&H Development, a pioneer in upscale real estate. ‘Eden House – The Canal’ represents the expression of elegance and we are honoured to be the exclusive sales partner for this remarkable development.”

The collaboration with Sotheby’s International Realty underscores H&H Development’s dedication to delivering unparalleled services and possibilities to its diverse clientele. With over ten years of success, unrivalled expertise, and a vast network of international buyers and sellers, Sotheby’s is a pioneering force in the UAE real estate market, setting the benchmark for excellence in premium property sales.

In addition to this strategic alliance, H&H Development partnered with Global Partners Ltd., an institutional fund manager, regulated by the DFSA, specialising in the UAE’s growing real estate market. Martin Linder, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Partners Ltd, commented, “We are delighted to launch the sale of ‘Eden House – The Canal’, in collaboration with H&H Development, our development partner and founder of the ‘Eden House’ brand.”

“Global Partners Ltd was founded by a group of highly experienced global investment professionals and prominent family offices in the UAE who share a common vision to bring exceptional alternative investment opportunities in the UAE to a wide global investment audience. The sale of ‘Eden House – The Canal’ aligns with our commitment to bringing exceptional residential offerings to the market in the UAE,” he added.

Miltos Bossinis, CEO of H&H Development, stated: “We are pleased to unveil ‘Eden House – The Canal,’ marking a decade of unwavering dedication since our establishment in 2007. This flagship development harmonizes comfort, convenience, and sophistication to offer residents an unparalleled quality of life. Meticulously designed to meet evolving needs, our commitment to exceeding expectations is evident in every aspect. As we enter this significant chapter, we are devoted to delivering maximum value to our esteemed customers. Our collaboration with Sotheby’s International Realty and Global Partners Ltd aligns with our vision of redefining modern living, leveraging Dubai’s status as an international financial hub. With a passion for excellence, H&H Development continues to push boundaries, reshaping modern living through our distinctive project portfolio.”

With 93 apartments ranging from studios to four-bedroom suites, garden duplex units, and three penthouses, the six-story structure features expansive interiors, premium materials, and refined colour palettes that are consistent with the Eden House brand. Located on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal in Jumeirah, adjacent to Four Seasons Private Residences, this residential community has a sophisticated yet serene environment. Residents can enjoy a waterfront lifestyle, while having easy access to cultural districts, like Citywalk, and Downtown Dubai.

The development showcases impeccable craftsmanship, fostering a sense of community through its top-tier amenities. The dedication to providing outstanding service is further evidenced through dedicated concierge, 24/7 security, and on-site maintenance and housekeeping among other services. Elevating comfort to extraordinary levels, the development also offers spa and salon services, personalised training, and babysitting amenities, ensuring a lifestyle that goes beyond the ordinary.

Renowned architectural firm DXB-Lab offers a distinctive design philosophy to the development that carefully addresses the demanding requirements of the modern consumer. With floor-to-ceiling windows providing breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, ‘Eden House – The Canal’s modern low-rise silhouette seamlessly blends in with the Water Canal, drawing inspiration from its surroundings and the brand’s renowned architectural language. With respect to the interiors, each element and setting have been carefully chosen and arranged to create living areas that radiate elegance. This was accomplished through active collaboration with the region’s most skilled artisans and craftspeople.