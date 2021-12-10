Yas Waterworld’s Winter Movie Nights Returns with a Festive Twist

Winter weekends sorted! Enjoy classic winter movies screened outdoors at Yas Waterworld.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to cozy up with loved ones and enjoy ‘Winter Movie Nights’ at Yas Waterworld!

Back in its third edition, Yas Waterworld’s signature movie nights under the stars are back with a winter twist, screening fan-favorite flicks every Friday until December 24, 2021. Cool breeze, heart-warming movies and celestial views is how Yas Waterworld is welcoming this winter season. Families and movie lovers are in for a special treat as they enjoy must-see flicks including Polar Express, Happy Feet, Elf as well as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Movies are screened starting 6:00 pm each Friday at the Amwaj Wave Pool, and seats are on a first come first serve basis. For more information on ‘Winter Movie Nights’ and to book your tickets visit www.yaswaterworld.com

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.