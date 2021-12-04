Encubay Dubai to Enable More Women Founders, Experts, Investors

After speaking to 1000+ women globally and facilitating 10,000+ business interactions, India’s diversity focused network, launches its first global chapter in Dubai

India based Encubay, expanded in Dubai to spread the urge to make the start-up and investment more gender diverse. Encubay is a network company that innovates to drive sustainability in the start-up ecosystem through people, planet, and profit.

The Encubay Dubai Chapter aims to create an inclusive diverse ecosystem of women entrepreneurs, industry experts, investors, corporates, and all the other key stakeholders of the start-up ecosystem; with the objective of levelling the playing field for female founders.

Aim of this Chapter is to create a community of female founders and funders and help them access the networks via Encubay in Dubai and globally via a series of skilling sessions, networking events and conferences. TIt will additionally create a trade corridor between Dubai and India, help our startups leverage the markets in Dubai and startups in Dubai leverage our markets in India. To create a network of existing and aspiring women angel investors to leverage the benefits of angel investing as an asset class.

“Our vision at Encubay has always been to level the playing field for female founders globally as we are confident that women will forefront the next phase of innovation and change for the world.

I was in awe of all the female founders and investors who warmly welcomed Encubay and myself to Dubai. We will be actively working towards launching more initiatives to foster the growth of female founded ventures in Dubai and the UAE.” Said Deeksha Ahuja, Founder at Encubay and Co-founder Encubay Angel Network

The launch saw 70+ women, entrepreneurs, experts, and investors from around Dubai and the world. Encubay highlighted its journey, vision, milestones and future plans. It also gave Dubai a glimpse of its existing network that members will get access to through a panel discussion with Deeksha Ahuja, Founder at Encubay, Avneet Kohli, Mindset & Communication Coach – Founder iOpener Project, Dubai chapter lead, Anisha Patnaik, Founder at LexStart, Shalini Vadhera, Founder at Ready Set Jet, Somdutta Singh, Founder at Assiduus Global, Cristina Najera, Growth Marketeer and Digital transformation expert and Anishkaa Gehani, Founder & CEO at Yardstick Marketing Management.

Anishkaa Gehani, Founder & CEO, Yardstick Marketing Management commented on the occasion, “The UAE government has built a robust ecosystem to empower entrepreneurs through the ease of doing business in the country. Global networks such as Encubay are a key milestone in creating an inclusive environment for women to nurture their businesses and foster the growth of women angel investors in the UAE. We are thrilled to be a part of this dedicated community for women-led start-ups that guide and support female founders and funders to connect with potential influencers in Dubai through effective storytelling and networking sessions.”

“Clarity of vision backed with rock solid confidence and consistent action is what it takes to make any dream a reality” shares Avneet Kohli, Mindset & Communication Coach, Founder iOpener Project who will be leading the Dubai chapter.

The chapter will now engage through ongoing monthly meetups, workshops, and masterclasses. Networking will be in Dubai while also encouraging India-Dubai collaborations in the start-up ecosystem. While Encubay has just launched its Dubai chapter, the network already includes local and global partners including Wasta.ai, Grover & Company, Startup Grind, Ready Set Jet, LexStart, Encubay Angel Network, Yardstick Marketing Management, Evamotion, Strong-her Capital and In5.

Encubay brings together a network of entrepreneurs, industry experts, investors, partnership, and corporates. Having spoken to 1000+ women globally, facilitated 10,000+ business interactions, 10,000+hours of upskilling programs with 100+ global industry experts, Encubay has worked with women-led companies in India and US. A sector agnostic network that enables growth through mentorship, business connections, corporate connections, fundraising and networking, they have enabled multiple companies to raise funds from diverse investors too. They actively fulfil the UN SDGs of Gender Equality, Decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, and partnerships for the goals by working with 30+ partners. The next event by Encubay is its annual Network-her Conference 2021 on 10th and 11th December 2021 which includes masterclasses, global panels and a spot funding event. It is accessible virtually to everyone in Dubai and globally.