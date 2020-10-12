Emirates Angels Investors Association Launches to Accelerate Innovation and Entrepreneurship in UAE

Young entrepreneurs established a network of angel investors to support start-ups and stimulate investment in future industries

In a bid to contribute to the UAE economy’s competitiveness, a group of young investors has launched the ‘Emirates Angels Investors Association’ to help accelerate the growth of start-ups and facilitate investors’ investment and entrepreneurs’ activities in the country. Registered with the Ministry of Community Development and supported by the Ministry of Economy, the Abu Dhabi-based non-profit organization will primarily focus on launching training programs, as well as activities that would attract and stimulate investment initiatives.

The Emirates Angels Investors Association has brought together some of the country’s leading young local investors to connect innovators and thought leaders with investors and bridge existing gaps. The Board members were elected in the presence of the Ministry of Community Development, where Masaood Rahma Al Masaood was chosen as Chairman, Sameh Al Qubaisi as Vice Chairman, and Ali Sajwani, Mohammed Al Nowais, Yousif Al Mulla, Mohammed Al Owais, and Tarek Al Nuaimi as Board members. The association seeks to create a common platform for both to share their experiences and best practises, as well as to develop an integrated network that can attract new investors and support start-ups, develop business, and encourage investments in UAE.

Masaood Rahma Al Masaood, Chairman, Emirates Angels Investors Association, said: “The Association envisions to transform innovative and creative ideas into feasible investments in vital sectors and empower innovators and thought leaders by providing them with an interactive platform, training and investment opportunities that contribute to boosting entrepreneurship and start-ups. We are keen to build a wide network of investment advisors that are committed to work together in enhancing the UAE business environment to become one that encourages creativity and innovation and invest in science and technology, as well as research and development. We are confident that, in partnership with government and private sectors, we will extend the needed support to start-ups, SMEs, and entrepreneurs.”

The Emirates Angels Investors Association is poised to take the lead in promoting the culture of angel investing in the UAE as well as promoting the concepts of entrepreneurship and freelance work. It is set to initiate several awareness programs that will encourage startups to present their projects and attract the interest of capital investors coming from a network of business leaders and stakeholders.

Furthermore, the Association will lead some initiatives to help develop an integrated system which could guide companies investing in new enterprises, as well as build a database for angel investors that contribute to national projects. It will also coordinate with concerned ministries and departments and contribute ways to help grow the national economy.

The Association will also submit reports and updates that will be regularly shared with the UAE’s economic and business organizations to highlight the needs and interests of the various industries, as well as angel investors’ expertise and opinions. In addition, it will provide technical assistance to its members through training courses, seminars and forums and serve as an interactive platform to improve processes and enhance the performance of businesses in line with the sustainable and responsible growth model adopted by the UAE.