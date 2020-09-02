100 Women Entrepreneurs Set to Rise High with ‘SHE LEADS’ Accelerator Program

Recognising that the SME sector represents 40% of the total GDP in the UAE, Creative Zone and the Dubai Business Women Council have entered into a partnership agreement with the aim of empowering 100 women entrepreneurs to launch their business successfully.

The ten-week program will train, support, and nurture 100 of the UAE’s brightest women entrepreneurs. Women above the age of 21, residing in the country with an existing business or a concrete business plan are eligible to apply for coaching, networking, and learning opportunities. Additionally, the two most promising applicants will be entitled to receive free business solutions such as trade license, tax and legal services, co-working spaces amongst many others.

“Business incubators and accelerators play an important role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem by not only offering training and services but also connecting business owners to opportunities and resources, that will help them overcome various challenges that limit business development and growth”, said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone.

All training modules and workshops will be taught online by some of the most renowned industry experts, coaches, and business leaders based in the UAE and abroad, focusing on business launch strategy, funding & scaling, impactful leadership, marketing, finance, and distribution. ‘She Leads’ accelerator is the first-of-its-kind to be launched in Dubai that exclusively targets women in building successful businesses by assisting them in developing critical capacities, absence of which can obstruct their progress, for example, many female business owners don’t get adequate access to capital, networking, and technical assistance.

Distinguished mentors like Humaira Ali, Director Intuitive Change, Brian de Francesca, CEO, VER2, Omar Qirem, CEO, Edelman Middle East and Chairman of PRCA MENA, Simone Heng, Founder Simone Heng Speaking Pte Ltd, Spencer Lodge, Founder, Make it Happen University, Reg Athwal, Founder, RTS Global Partners, Padmini Gupta, CEO, Go Rise, Balvinder Singh Powar, Director, BOOSTER Space Industries and AERDRON and Adjunct Professor and Business Mentor at IE Business School/University, and Edward Matti, Managing Partner, CCM Consultancy will teach these modules.

“Women entrepreneurs are a vital component of our economy as they are responsible for creating new businesses and jobs. Despite the rapid increase in the number of women-owned firms in recent years, women still face significant barriers to growth. With She Leads, we aim to level up the field by providing women with an equal opportunity in developing their skills and knowledge and connecting them to prospects and resources,” said Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager of the Dubai Business Women Council.

Upon completion of the program, the participants with the best business ideas will get an opportunity to participate in ‘Creative Zone X Scale’ the accelerator’s second phase where they will be given a chance to pitch their business plan to investors, business moguls, and successful entrepreneurs.

For those interested to take part in the accelerator program please register at:

https://lp.creativezone.ae/dbwc/

About Creative Zone

Creative Zone is Dubai’s largest and most trusted business setup advisory firm. Creative Zone’s registration professionals have helped thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs grow their businesses in the UAE since its launch by Mahesh Dalamal and Steve Mayne in 2010. The Company was created with a simple yet revolutionary model for the UAE marketplace; to serve as a one-stop-shop, with flexible payment plans, for easy company incorporation. Creative Zone has now evolved to provide added business support services to create an ecosystem that helps entrepreneurs and SMEs to set up, sustain, and grow their businesses and contribute to the UAE’s position as the global location of choice for company setup.

About DBWC

Established in 2002, under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Dubai Business Women Council is the UAE’s leading platform for the personal and professional development of businesswomen in the Emirate of Dubai. Since its establishment, the Council has dedicated its efforts to enhancing gender parity in society and encouraging women to play an active role in building the country and stimulating sustainable development. Providing education, training and networking opportunities to aid in achieving holistic development and meeting career aspirations of UAE-based business women (both Emirati and expatriates) is at the heart of the DBWC’s mission, in addition to inspiring and encouraging women to play their role in society and the economy. DBWC’s tailored workshops and seminars are hosted exclusively for its members and provide valuable information about the latest knowledge, skills and best practices for women entrepreneurs and leaders. Membership is open to employed businesswomen who live in Dubai, across the UAE and within the region.