New Mentor Platform To Encourage Entrepreneurship In UAE

With the rise of internet technology, the UAE based mentorship platform is aimed at helping young entrepreneurs and growth-addicted founders hit the ground running

Jupiter Business Mentors (JBM), a new mentorship-based platform dedicated to fostering the start-up community and small & medium-sized businesses (SMBs) was launched today to support young and aspiring as well as established entrepreneurs in the UAE and across the region.

Spearheaded by Renuka Gunjahalli, JBM is focused on paving an inclusive future for entrepreneurs and SME businesses through the expert and practical advice of diverse executives and industry leaders from the Middle East and across the globe.

The JBM platform bridges the gaps to traditional consulting, previously restricted to a location or area, and specialization, allowing an entrepreneur to reach out to experts of all kinds under a single platform. The platform provides mentees with a range of support services to innovate their business, improve competitiveness and boost growth. Services offered include peer-learning, personal development, one-to-one mentoring, and motivation sessions by successful entrepreneurial role models.

Jupiter Business Mentors connects start-ups and SMB owners with a network of more than 50 business experts, at the initial stage, providing them with access to practical and confidential business advice on matters related to new business setup, new venture opportunities, strategy development, legal advisory, financial consulting and data analysis, market intelligence and regulatory compliance, HR, marketing and sales strategies amongst many others, helping them reach their full potential.

Industries covered by the platform include sectors such as e-commerce, manufacturing, F&B, hospitality, exports and imports, fashion & beauty, fitness & wellness, clinics and healthcare, art & entertainment, travel & tourism, FMCG, education amongst others.

“Jupiter Business Mentors is the perfect solution for entrepreneurs looking for professional advice across various aspects of a business venture. Entrepreneurs can connect with experts in real-timeinstead of deferring or delaying their problems and can reach out for support at anytime from anywhere – at the comfort of their own offices, home and from across the globe,” commented Renuka Gunjahalli,entrepreneur and founder of Jupiter Business Mentors.

“With research stating that business owners who receive three or more hours of mentoring have reported higher revenues and industry growth, JBM platform acts as an economical medium in assisting entrepreneurs to effectively and efficiently navigate through their entrepreneurial journey and avoid major business mishaps.”

With UAE considered as one of the world’s leading start-up hotspots, the government has launched a multitude of start-up-friendly initiatives including incentives for female business owners and young entrepreneurs, extended five-year visas for older professionals, 100% foreign ownership of companies, and ten-year visas for some business owners and property owners.

Recent statistics have shown that at least 86% of start-ups in general fail within the first three years of launch, mainly because of no prior assessment studies, poor financial control or faulty staff planning.

Mentorship sessions with individuals that have immense entrepreneurial business experience allow young entrepreneurs to have a direct, positive impact on the growth of their business over time.

The new mentoring platform is designed to support businesses and its founders during the initial, most critical phase of their growth setting up processes, assessing finances, defining a strategy and aligning with legal and regulatory compliances.

JBM is the only platform in the Middle East region, which is fully integrated with the voice, video and live-chat option, making it easier, faster, and cost-effective for entrepreneurs.

The founders of Jupiter Business Mentors are open to collaborations with government entities, business hubs and other associations to boost and support the growing business community in the UAE and across the Middle East region. Mentors from different industries with a minimum of seven years of entrepreneurial experience, willing to dedicate at least two hours of their week can join the platform,following an interview and screening process. International experts will also be invited to be a part of the JBM journey to empower UAE and regional start-ups as well as other entrepreneurs through webinars or similar types of online engagement.

JBM is available for download on both IOS and Google Play. Mentees looking at experiencing the platform can avail three free sessions with three different mentors of 15 minutes each during the launch period.

To learn more about Jupiter Business Mentors platform, visit https://jbm4u.com/#/home