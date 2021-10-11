Union Properties PJSC Launches Phase 1 of “Motor City Hills”

For the first time, three floors townhouse villas

Spacious areas of up to 3000 sqft consisting of 4 bedrooms

A family-oriented scheme according to the highest standards and specifications

Union Properties PJSC, Dubai’s iconic real estate developer listed in Dubai Financial Market and the owner of a group of diversified activity subsidiaries, signed an investment agreement with the leading real estate company AQUA Properties to launch “Motor City Hills” in Motor City; a unique project the first of its kind in the region, wherein phase 1 of the project consists of 415 three-story townhouse villas with an area of up to 3000 sqft, composed of 4 bedrooms, Aqua Properties will play an exclusive role in the marketing and sales operations.

The project is ideally located on land owned by Union Properties PJSC in the heart of Motor City, located near to the most prosperous commercial district in Motor City, which will include two types of villas ranging between 2,500 to 3,000 sqft consisting of 4 en-suite bedrooms, including maids’ room, the project is designed as a residential project to accommodate the family needs according to the highest standards and specifications, The project features a vibrant and spacious space combined with an array of exciting communal amenities such as swimming pools, green playgrounds, and children’s play areas.

Motor City Hills is ideally located in the heart of Motor City, which offers easy access to major roads, such as Hessa Street, Umm Suqeim Street and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. It is roughly a 20-minute drive away from the bustling city areas, such as Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina.

Commenting on the launch of the project, HE Khalifa Hassan Al Hammadi, Union Properties PJSC Chairman, said as promised to our shareholders, doubling our efforts to return Union Properties PJSC to its prestigious position alongside the leading real estate developers in Dubai, today, we launch our second project in Motor City, which is “Motor City Hills” project, commencing from our core pillars of customer-centricity more family-oriented units are added to this project to meet their requirements, this is considered the second shift in implementing the company’s board of directors’ vision to complete the development of the said area, which comes after laying the foundation stone for the first project, “Motor City Views” and the second during this year and in less than a month from the launch of the first project.

Mr. Ali Tumbi, the founder of Aqua Properties, said, “We are very excited about this new project consisting of uniquely designed three-story townhouses as we have seen a change in the demand for the type of real estate during the last period as a result of the pandemic shifting to Villas and townhouses. This community will target mid-income residents who wish to live in a vibrant and fully developed community such as Motor City, which already includes shops, schools, and hospitals, creating an integrated family-oriented community. Mr. Ali Tumbi concluded that the project’s sales would start in October, and indeed, we have received many requests from those interested in the project. The completion of the first phase is expected in August 2024.