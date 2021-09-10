Enjoy up to 50% off entry tickets at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi.

Summer just got a whole lot better with Yas Theme Parks and CLYMB’s 5-day flash sale taking place between 1-5 September 2021! Families and friends can enjoy 40 % off entry tickets at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi!

Offering unforgettable memories, park-goers can enjoy fun-filled, family-friendly experiences and record-breaking attractions at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi for just AED 195. For those who can’t get enough of the water this summer, there’s no better time to feel the rush of a looping freefall waterslide and surf the waves of excitement at Yas Waterworld for just AED 170. Guests can be transported to six incredibly immersive lands featuring some their favorite characters and exceptionally exciting rides at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi for only AED 195.

Adventure lovers shouldn’t miss the chance to enjoy the ultimate CLYMB experience that includes both indoor skydiving and climbing activities in one day for AED 220. Meanwhile, ADCB card holders can enjoy an additional 10% discount (50% discount) on entry tickets for Yas Theme Parks. Flash sale tickets are valid for use from the date of purchase until 14 October 2021, during public holidays and special events at all parks.

Don’t miss the chance to avail the Kids Go Free promotion, running from 6-30 September 2021! Kids under the age of 12 can enjoy free entry to Yas Theme Parks with every adult paying ticket.