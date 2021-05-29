Yas Waterworld is Offering an Exciting Internship This Summer

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark, is offering students in the UAE an opportunity to join the World’s Leading Waterpark for the summer by enrolling in its exciting internship program. Yas Waterworld is looking to provide spaces within its operations team for those looking to build their skills and help Water’s Greatest Playground deliver amazing experiences for guests of all ages.

The summer internship program will be held from 27 June to 31 August and is designed for those looking to learn valuable skills in a fun and multicultural environment. With over 45 rides, slides and attractions interns will be able to choose from a diverse range of internship opportunities in a unique and stimulating work environment.

Opportunities will be available across the operations team, guest services, the F&B team and the retail team – ensuring the learning experience is diverse and varied. Benefits of the internship include first aid training, Water Safety Plus license (valid for two years) and a certificate of internship completion that can be used when applying for jobs, universities and colleges. Interns will also get benefits and free access to all Yas Theme Parks throughout the duration of the summer internship program.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi has worked alongside the relevant authorities to implement stringent precautionary measures throughout the waterpark including mandatory online booking to ensure that the limited capacity is adhered to, wearing facemasks at all times, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity as well as modified dining and shopping experiences. Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi was awarded the ‘Go Safe’ certification by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The program aims to enforce global standards for safety and cleanliness across all tourism and retail establishments in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Located on Yas Island, Yas Waterworld is the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark. It is just minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub. Guests registered using FacePass need nothing more than facial recognition to enter the park. FacePass is also available for in-park purchases for a seamless, faster and a more convenient shopping and dining experience.