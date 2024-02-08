Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Declares 2024 as The Year of Francophonie

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) is thrilled to unveil its initiative: the commencement of the Francophonie Year in 2024, themed “A Symphony of French Voices”, (Un singulier pluriel). This celebration, dedicated to the French language(s) and Francophone cultures, aims to highlight the rich diversity within the Francophone world and foster dialogue between civilizations.

In collaboration with the Institut Français in the UAE, the inaugural event for the Francophonie Year will be held in February, 2024, at the campus of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi. This special occasion will feature distinguished guests, including H.E. Nicolas Niemtchinow, the French Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice-Chancellor of SUAD, and Prof Philippe Monneret, Director of the UFR de Lettres at Sorbonne University in Paris.

These esteemed speakers will offer their insights and perspectives on the significance of the Francophonie Year, highlighting the importance of celebrating the linguistic and cultural diversity of the French language.

“As we embark on the Francophonie Year, I am excited to witness the convergence of cultures and the celebration of the French linguistic diversity at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and to emphasize our francophone identity,” says Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice-Chancellor of SUAD.

“This endeavor highlights our dedication to promoting conversations and critical thinking, which is rooted in the French language as the language of the Age of Enlightenment. Today we shed light on a lesser-known aspect of our university: an Emirati French and Francophone university. By embarking on this adventure, our goal is to reinforce the connections forged through exchange within the Francophone community,” Prof Martial-Braz added.

The university’s upcoming event will showcase the vibrant Francophone culture through performances by its students. Among them, the enrolled students of the French Intensive Year will present their linguistic talents through engaging dialogues and poems written by them and their professors, highlighting their swift acquisition of the language. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Francophone students and professors, as well as learn more about the importance and impact of the French language and culture.

The event promises to be a unique and enlightening experience, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the French language and Francophone cultures.

For more information about the event and to register visit: https://shorturl.at/eW018