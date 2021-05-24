Kids Go Free on Yas Island This Summer

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure & entertainment hub, has unveiled an enhanced product offering for travel trade at this year’s Arabian Travel Market. Until 30 September 2021, children below the age of 12 will be able to stay and play for free – one child for every one paying adult. This includes complimentary admission to the island’s world-class theme parks, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, as well as opportunities to stay and eat for free at the island’s diverse portfolio of hotels.

Yas Island’s Parks Hopper & Kids Go Free Promotion allows kids to access all three of Yas Island’s theme parks free. Book a package at any Yas Island Hotel with prices starting from AED 427.50** per adult for a one-night stay with access to all three Yas Island theme parks over two consecutive days. A two-night stay starts at AED 560.00** per adult, and a three-night stay starts at AED 692.50** per adult, with access to all three parks over three and four consecutive days respectively. Bigger families can also book a family unit.

Not only do kids get to go free to Yas Island’s theme parks, but they can also stay for free, if sharing a room with their parents, and can eat for free, if they are booked on their parents’ meal plan. Additional Yas Island hotels offers include up to 20% discount on food and beverage, and up to 15% discount on spa services.

Parents wanting to bring additional children will be able to add a supplementary child to their ticket for AED 310 for 2 Days 3 Parks Hopper Offer, for AED 325 for three Days 3 Parks Hopper Offer, and AED 340 for four Days 3 parks Hopper Offer, with access to all three parks included in the offer.

The ‘Kids Go Free’ summer packages give families access to more than 100 thrilling rides and attractions at the three one-of-kind theme parks nestled on the Island. From braving record-breaking rollercoasters at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, to making waves with thrills and spills at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, to joining the stories of superhero favorites and iconic characters at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, there is a wealth of fun and adventure for the whole family to enjoy for a summer like no other.

In addition to three globally-renowned theme parks including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Island is also home to Guinness World Record breaking adventure hub CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, as well as outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue, world-class hospitality services, Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else.