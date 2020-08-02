Dubai’s Top Influencers Share Top Tips on Perfect Eid Gifts

Some of the UAE’s biggest social media influencers, fashionistas and lifestyle gurus have shared their professional style tips and personal shopping secrets to help make finding the ideal Eid Al Adha gifts easier than ever.

On the occasion of the four-day celebration, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), organiser of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), has teamed up with influential online personalities and innovative content creators to offer shopping advice and inspiration especially for the occasion.

Megan Al Marzooqi, British Emirati founder of Real Mums of Dubai

“This year, gifts for Eid Al Adha need to be affordable as so many people have seen their finances hit hard over the last few months. I like quirky but personal gifts, and I love supporting small local businesses. My top gifts for Eid are beautiful prayer beads made of semi-precious stones by Holly Holistic. The black Hematite beads with a splash of red, or the Lapis Lazuli beads with royal blue hues, are both stunning and make great gifts. At AED129, they are an absolute bargain. My second gift idea is from The Camel Soap Factory and reflects my love of skincare. They offer a gift set priced at just AED185 that contains a facial cream and your choice of three types of soap. Frankincense, sweet orange, olive oil and camel milk are all amazing ingredients that make this little kit so wonderful.”

Emmy Agrama, Egyptian style icon

“I believe you should always put a lot of effort in choosing gifts – a gift is more about its emotional value than its price tag. So, I always prefer to gift experiences that turn into long lasting memories, and there’s no better experience to gift this Eid than a voucher from Skydive Dubai. You only need to log into their website to purchase the voucher and let the adventure begin.”

Georges Kallab, Lebanese fashion and lifestyle expert

“Perfumes and beauty products are the perfect gifts for Eid Al Adha when you want to feel good as well as smell and look great. Feel refreshed with a gift box from LUSH, which includes soothing bath and shower products for a moment of relaxing ‘me time’. Also, ‘The Last Day of Summer’ from Gucci is a woody and spicy fragrance that is great for both men and women.”

Yousra Madbouli, Egyptian beauty and lifestyle influencer

“Because every gift from a friend is a wish for their happiness, I have chosen two of the most on-trend pieces for Eid Al Adha presents – the beautiful and delicate handmade mules from Bottega Veneta and the most wanted handbag of the season, the Bobby from Dior.”

Sabrina Tubic, content creator from Bosnia and Herzegovina

“A special Eid Al Adha gift would be skincare products that every man or woman needs, especially during the summer when we need to take care of our skin, and also because we want to celebrate Eid by looking healthy, glowing and hydrated. I would also gift the Goolsky Rustic Wooden Eid Party Serving Tray that adds a touch of luxury to any Eid celebration at home.”

Maha Al Marush, perfume expert and skin love coach

“An Eid Al Adha gift should create a unique memory, and a wonderful perfume from The Fragrance Kitchen (TFK) is a complete sensory journey filled with nostalgia and memories. Combining traditional Middle Eastern scents with international fragrances and expertise from Grasse in France, the renowned world capital of perfume, TFK has an exclusive collection of perfumes that would make the ideal Eid gift.”

Rosemin Manji, Indian socialite

“Eid Al Adha is a very important and memorable occasion for my family when we spend time with our loved ones and close friends. I never go to an Eid celebration empty handed, so I always try to look for original gifts that the host will use and won’t put at the back of the closet; something they will look forward to opening and will bring a smile to their face. Silsal and Kashida are my go-to UAE brands for Eid gifts. Silsal is great for everything from beautiful homeware to special jugs and plates, while Kashida offers original designs of home products that are always loved and well used by the host. In terms of dressing up, I love fashion and I’m always looking for a beautiful kaftan to wear. I also like Fashion Exclusive, which is a brand by an Emirati designer with beautiful and modest dresses. I always like to express myself through fashion, so if I can find designers from the Middle East that represent my style, I always get excited.”

